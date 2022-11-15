Under the Auld Pump: John delivering the goods for half a century

John, we'll talk about your love for motor sport shortly but firstly I would like to chat about your working life. Who did you work for during your working career?
The main job I had was with Chittick's Bakery. I started working for Chittick's Bakery back in November 1972 and I've been with them for 50 years. I only retired from the company a few weeks ago.
It's pretty impressive to say you worked for a company for 50 years. Chittick's Bakery has been a high profile business in Warrnambool for decades. Can you pinpoint any reason why you went down the road to work for Chittick's Bakery?
The only link I've really got is to say my dad Jack worked for Twaites Bakery in Timor Street. Jack used to go out on the old horse and cart and deliver bread from house to house in the early mornings for many years around the streets of Warrnambool. I used to go out with him and think it was great. It's funny how you remember little things like back when I began working at Chittick's Bakery in November 1972. I can still vividly remember the little things when I started working for John and David Chittick in the Liebig Street Bakery. They were wonderful people to work for - I started out working and cleaning up in the bakery before I was asked to do deliveries around Warrnambool and I went on to fill that job as the delivery driver for the last 50 years.
John, did you do many deliveries around Warrnambool 50 years ago?
You've got to remember Warrnambool was a lot smaller in population and size 50 years ago than it is today. There used to be a lot of milk bars around Warrnambool 50 years ago and we used to deliver to them all. We also delivered to all the shops and schools plus the hospitals. I can remember when you basically knew everyone in Warrnambool but that's changed over the years. The city has just exploded in population over the last 10 to 15 years. There was no such thing as big supermarkets back in that era. I reckon there's been over 40 milk bars disappear in Warrnambool over that 50 year period. I used to deliver bread to those milk bars each morning. For example there used to be two big milk bars on the highway just near Japan Street and there both gone. The introduction of supermarkets has seen a huge change in the way we live. I'll never forget when supermarkets were first introduced in Warrnambool they had to close by 1.00pm on Saturday afternoons and they were not allowed to be open on Sundays. There was no 24-hour trading and now it's all changed. They tell you it's all about progress but I'm not sure the progress has been all good.
What time would you start your deliveries of Chittick's Bakery products?
The hours would vary but I would be in work at say 2.00am in the morning before heading off to do deliveries to places like Portland, Hamilton, Horsham, Simpson, Port Campbell, Koroit and Port Fairy. There would always be changes to where we delivered things to around the district. For example during the winter months we would deliver more pies to the milk bars in the towns but then in the summer it was more about fresh bread and rolls. I've never guessed how many kilometres I've driven over those 50 years doing deliveries for Chitticks Bakery but it would have to be well into the millions. Just driving around Warrnambool in one day you would knock up more then 100 kilometres and that's not going to Horsham where I used to go to each day - so you can image the amount of kilometres would add up to the millions.
Did you get many speeding tickets over the 50 years do deliveries?
I might have got a couple but I can still remember getting the odd parking ticket around Warrnambool. The parking officers were pretty strict on us but I got away with a few over the years as there was always morning tea deliveries to be done around Warrnambool.
John was it a hard decision to announce your retirement from Chittick's Bakery?
It was a difficult decision but my body was starting to wear out after 50 years. I just needed a break away from the daily grind. The biggest thing I've already realised since I've retired is I miss the people. I was very fortunate to have met some really lovely people in my 50 years working with Chittick's Bakery and that's what I'm missing.
Did you play much sport when you were growing up in Warrnambool?
I played school footy for CBC green in the inter-school competition and I'm a passionate Geelong fan. It was great to see the Cats won the 2022 premiership a few weeks ago. My true sporting love has been the speedway. I used to do deliveries out to Premier Speedway and I started talking to different people and I got really interested in motor sport. The 50th running of the Classic is on the weekend of January 27 to 29 in 2023 and I've only missed two in that time. I've been a member of the club for a long time. I watch with amazement all the work that volunteers do to make sure everything runs like clockwork. I just love the noise and thrills and spills that motor sport provides for its patrons. There's talk a lot of the American drivers are coming for the 2023 Classic which is great. Premier Speedway and in particular the Classic are huge events for Warrnambool's economy. It generates an incredible amount of money back into the local economy for lots of various businesses which include accommodation and hospitality but they are lots of other businesses that get a spin off the speedway.
