Under the Auld Pump: John delivering the goods for half a century

Updated November 15 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 11:30am
John Sell has spent 50 years at Chitticks Bakery in Warrnambool. Picture supplied

John, we'll talk about your love for motor sport shortly but firstly I would like to chat about your working life. Who did you work for during your working career?

