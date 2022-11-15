Under the Auld Pump: John delivering the goods for half a century

You've got to remember Warrnambool was a lot smaller in population and size 50 years ago than it is today. There used to be a lot of milk bars around Warrnambool 50 years ago and we used to deliver to them all. We also delivered to all the shops and schools plus the hospitals. I can remember when you basically knew everyone in Warrnambool but that's changed over the years. The city has just exploded in population over the last 10 to 15 years. There was no such thing as big supermarkets back in that era. I reckon there's been over 40 milk bars disappear in Warrnambool over that 50 year period. I used to deliver bread to those milk bars each morning. For example there used to be two big milk bars on the highway just near Japan Street and there both gone. The introduction of supermarkets has seen a huge change in the way we live. I'll never forget when supermarkets were first introduced in Warrnambool they had to close by 1.00pm on Saturday afternoons and they were not allowed to be open on Sundays. There was no 24-hour trading and now it's all changed. They tell you it's all about progress but I'm not sure the progress has been all good.