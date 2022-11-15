Motorist blew nearly six times the limit

A Warrnambool motorist who blew nearly six times the legal limit after a three-car crash is lucky to be alive, a court heard.
The 34-year-old man recorded a blood alcohol reading of .291 following the collision on Raglan Parade in November last year.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in July to driving offences.
On Monday he was fined $650 and his licence was suspended for two years, which was backdated to the day of the crash.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he had deferred sentencing for a number of months and in that time the man had worked with WRAD to address a long-term alcohol addiction.
"That is to be commended," he said.
"Not everyone does address what is clearly a course of self destruction."
The motorist was travelling east on Raglan Parade on November 20 last year when he collided with a stationary vehicle at the intersection of Mahoneys Road about 5pm.
The victim's vehicle, which was waiting to turn right, was forced into another stationary vehicle. The three vehicles suffered damage and two female drivers were transported by ambulance to hospital for observation.
Police attended and the man subsequently recorded the high blood alcohol reading at the Warrnambool station.
In July the man's lawyer said he was a heavy daily drinker and the level of alcohol in his blood might not have affected him as much as the next person.
Mr Rosa, a magistrate for 20 years following two decades as a defence lawyer, said he noticed blood alcohol readings were much higher than 10 years ago.
"We often speak about the ravages of methamphetamine these days, and when I first started practise it was heroin that was ravishing our community, but no one seems to pay much heed to alcohol," he said at the time.
"It's been there and will continue to be there."
Magistrate La Rosa said .291 was an accident waiting to happen.
He said the motorist was lucky he was alive and the crash didn't involve the death of someone else.
