LAURIE McLaren had time to pursue other interests when he retired from dairy farming.
The Allansford-based grandfather-of-12 decided to try lawn bowls.
It was a decision, made some 16 years ago, which has proved wise.
He plays in two Western District Playing Area competitions for Warrnambool - midweek pennant on Tuesdays and weekend pennant on Saturdays - every summer.
McLaren, 82, remains on the land and "has a piece of the farm left" but found new opportunities arose when he retired.
"There was no time, certainly not for playing bowls, (when I worked)," he said during a competition round on Tuesday.
"A mate of mine, Len McCosh, got me into it (once I retired) and I've kept playing ever since."
McLaren played for Warrnambool Red in its division two weekend pennant premiership in March.
He hopes it can make it back-to-back flags this season while Warrnambool Gold, which fell to Timboon Maroon 69 shots to 44 in round six, is striving to climb up the midweek ladder.
McLaren mostly plays as a lead but has slotted in as second in Dean Owen's midweek rink of late.
His rink recorded a 21-14 win but Timboon Maroon rinks skippered by Geoff Bedggood (24-16) and Arthur Finch (31-7) were dominant and helped their team to an overall victory away from home.
"I played lead of a Saturday but we're battling for numbers in midweek a bit so I have gone to second and another fella Steve Selman has come in and is playing lead," he said.
"There's more bowls (already there when you're second) and you have to bowl a different way at times to try and get the shot."
McLaren, a father-of-four who lost one daughter to cancer, believes the best practice is in competition which is why he loves playing for the Timor Street club twice a week.
"I practice regularly but you get practice when you play a fair bit," he said.
"If I play often I don't practice because playing is as good a practice as playing."
In other division one games, finals fancy Port Fairy Gold edged home against Terang Blue 65-63.
Hilary Hamilton (22-19) and Steven Gibb (24-19) led Port Fairy to rink wins which were enough to steer it to the two-shot overall victory.
Roslyn Ross (25-19) took her Terang Blue rink to a win as the match went down to the wire.
City Diamonds sparkled against Lawn Tennis, scoring a 58-44 triumph, while premiership contender Koroit Orange was too strong for City Sapphires 68-43.
