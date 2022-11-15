The Standard

Retired dairy farmer Laurie McLaren now a passionate Western District Playing Area lawn bowler

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie McLaren loves playing lawn bowls for Warrnambool Gold. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

LAURIE McLaren had time to pursue other interests when he retired from dairy farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.