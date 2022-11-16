A Warrnambool butcher snagged six state awards at the prestigious Victorian Sausage King Awards on Saturday.
Lucas Brothers Butchers entered six categories and took home an award for each product it entered at the Australian Meat Industry Council event.
The award-winning haul included sausages and smallgoods produced under its Great Ocean Road Smallgoods brand.
Lucas Brothers Butchers owner Peter Harris said it was unheard of for one shop to take out six awards at a single event.
The awards were held at Melbourne's Slate Restaurant Bar with Lucas Brothers taking home gold for its Texan chilli sausages and jalapeno and cheese kransky.
It came second for its ham on the bone and third for its garlic and chilli mettwurst, juicy Lucy hamburgers and boneless ham.
Portland's Hallidays Butchers also won gold for its Thai chicken sausage. Both butchers will compete in the national competition early next year.
Mr Harris said the wins were testament to his team, including smallgoods maker Lucas McFadyen and their loyal customers.
"The Texan chilli beef sausage that was one of my original gourmet sausages I've had going for 10 years," Mr Harris said. "It's nice to finally get the accolades for something that you've put so much hard work into.
"It hasn't really sunk in to be honest. It's ten years of hard work and running your own business. In the last two years it's showed the rewards with ham on the bone being the best in the state and then coming second this year."
Mr Harris said he was passionate about the industry and growing the business, travelling to Germany for a study tour this year.
"We're always improvising, trying new products and new ingredients to suit the products. Research goes a long way with it.
"It was an eye-opener to travel Germany and learn their culture and their cuts," he said. "They're leading technology within the meat industry in machinery and everything."
Portland's Hallidays Butchers owner Andrew Welfare said he was surprised and super excited to win at state level.
His wife Helen encouraged the last-minute regional competition entry which qualified him for the state level and next year's national competition.
"In 20 years I've won numerous regional awards but never a state one," Mr Welfare said. "I came second with my chicken, herb and garlic sausages one year and my burgers but I've never won it to go to the national titles so I'm super excited.
"This is the highest recognition I've ever got for my sausages."
