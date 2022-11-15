If you're voting in the upcoming Victorian election there is a high chance someone else will decide which party gets your vote.
That's because Victoria uses the discredited "Group Voting Ticket" (GVT) system to elect its upper house members.
Victoria, like the rest of Australia, uses preferential voting, where you number your ballot from your most to least-preferred candidate. This means if your first preference isn't elected, your second preference is then taken into account and so on, meaning nobody's vote is wasted.
In the lower house (Legislative Assembly), that's exactly how it works, with voters having no option but to number each box on their ballot paper. But in the upper house (Legislative Council) you have two options: above the line, or below the line.
The upper house ballot paper is divided horizontally, with political parties listed above the line and individual candidates below the line.
If you cast a below-the-line vote - numbering at least five candidates - you control where your preferences go if your number one candidate isn't elected. But most people - 91 per cent at the last Victorian election - vote above the line, and that's where things get dodgy.
Voting above the line is easy, you just need to put a "1" in front of one of the listed parties, but if that party doesn't have enough votes for their candidate to get elected, they control which other candidate gets your vote.
In the upper house you are electing five candidates in each region, using a process called proportional voting. To get elected, a candidate needs 16.7 per cent of the vote in that region, known as a "quota".
In the Western Victoria region in 2018, Labor won 38.2 per cent of first votes, which meant its first two candidates were automatically elected. The Liberals won 29.9 per cent, automatically electing one candidate, but no other parties got enough votes for automatic election.
That's where preferences come in, Monash political expert Zareh Ghazarian says.
"If a party has more than votes than it needs for a quota, these are called 'surplus votes' and are passed on to another party," he says.
In 2018, Labor only needed 33.4 per cent for to get two candidates elected, so 4.8 per cent of its votes could be redistributed to other parties.
For ballots filled out below the line, the surplus votes had to be passed on to the second preference listed on the ballot paper. But for above the line ballots, the votes went according to Labor's GVT.
"The preferences in a party's GVT will almost always be very different to how that voter would have chosen to preference," Dr Ghazarian says. "The GVT system essentially allows parties to swap preferences in the hope it will allow them to get representation in the upper house."
It regularly allows minor parties to get candidates elected with only a small fraction of the primary vote. "It is all about preference wheeling and dealing. Trying to make these deals with other parties in the hope the other party will do the same," Dr Ghazarian says.
In the Western Victoria region the Animal Justice Party's Andy Meddick was elected with just 2.77 per cent of primary votes, while the Greens had three times as many first preferences, but failed to get a candidate elected.
The parties have all published their GVTs for the upcoming election, with Labor's surplus votes flowing to Andy Meddick and the Liberals' extras flowing to Derryn Hinch's Justice Party candidate Stuart Grimley.
"If you care about where your vote goes, then vote below the line," Dr Ghazarian says.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
