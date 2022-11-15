A $100,000 donation means students from Warrnambool's Merri River School are climbing to new heights.
It took members of the city's local Lions Club two years of barbecues and trivia nights to make a new climbing tower for the school possible, but student Tyler Impey said it was all worth it.
"This is awesome," he said.
"This is a really good spider web which gives a very good view of the school and the whole town. It's a really good thing that we need here at Merri River School."
Teacher Aidan Nicolson couldn't agree more.
"It's unbelievable," he said.
"The money we're getting from the state government and other places goes towards the students. We just can't raise that kind of money - $101,200 - ourselves. Having groups like the Lions Club come forward and say 'We'll help you' is fantastic.
"We can't thank them enough."
Club president Anthony Mitchell said it all started with a small idea.
"Initially we raised close to $10,000 from one of our trivia nights and it kind of snowballed from there," he said.
"We were looking to collaborate with the school on something, it was originally going to be smaller, but we turned that into $100,000."
Project manager Richard Adams said the new play equipment wouldn't have been made possible without an army of volunteers.
"It's been a combined effort," he said
"We got matching grants from the Australian Lions Foundation and the Lions Club International Foundation which made up half of it and the other was from barbecues and all sorts of things. Other clubs like Macarthur and Koroit came onboard as well with a few thousand.
"It just grew and grew."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
