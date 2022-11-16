All roads lead to Noorat on show day Advertising Feature

The Noorat community is again ready to welcome crowds through the gate this Saturday, November 19. Picture supplied.

For a community of little more than 300 people, the Noorat Show bucks the trend of declining attendance numbers at agricultural shows and after two years of cancellations, the community is again ready to welcome record crowds through the gate this Saturday.

Noorat Show President Monica Heffernan said work behind the scenes had continued during the pandemic to make sure 2022 offered everything and more of what 7,000 visitors loved about show day in 2019.

"While we always add something new to the program, at the end of the day our show is a good old-fashioned day out for families made possible by a great group of local people and sponsors," Mrs Heffernan said.

"I think that's why people keep coming back, even those who travel from interstate. We have families who've been coming for years and years, and we know they've been missing catching up with friends and sharing the fun of show day with their children," she said.

"We can't wait to share some of the highlights of this year's program, including the Nibble & Nosh Food Expo featuring TV Chef Ed Halmagyi, folk band Old Melbourne Road, crowd favourite the dog high-jump and children's band The Mik Maks."

Mrs Heffernan said from classic cars to classic cakes and livestock classes to horse rings, the show did a good job at making sure there was something for everyone.

"It was a huge boost to have new businesses wanting to be part of the show, as well as many of our long-time supporters, such as the Victorian Showmen's Guild, who bring the rides and side-show alley amusements.

"Although record rainfall has had an impact, we're just going to keep working towards making November 19 the best show day yet - there's no other option!"

Tickets can be bought online and thanks to support from Agriculture Victoria, children aged 16-years and under can enter the Noorat Show free of charge. Tickets for pensioners and students aged 17-years and over with a Concession Card are $15 and tickets for adults cost $20.