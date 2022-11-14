The Standard

Western Waves female coach Grace Lee says squad has strong mix of players as Youth Premier League looms

Nick Creely
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 10:00am
Warrnambool and District product Hannah Wallace has been selected in the Western Waves' under 15 female team.

Western Waves under 15 female coach Grace Lee says her Youth Premier League squad possesses a strong mix of skill-sets and will go into the tournament with confidence.

