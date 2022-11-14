Western Waves under 15 female coach Grace Lee says her Youth Premier League squad possesses a strong mix of skill-sets and will go into the tournament with confidence.
The Waves - who are scheduled to play Central Highlands in the opening round of the Cricket Victoria competition on January 4 - will feature four Warrnambool and District cricketers in Hannah Wallace, Nara Rohan, Isabelle Kelly and Zarah Timpson.
"I think we've got four players returning from last year's tournament so we've got a bit of experience which is great," she told The Standard.
"Overall, it's a pretty well-rounded team. There's a lot of all-rounders who can contribute with bat and ball and a few keepers who can share those duties as well."
The Pomborneit product said the squad was preparing to work really hard ahead of the tournament.
"We're trying to schedule three training sessions between now and then and we'll have the back up of the Monivae indoor centre (in Hamilton) if the weather turns but hopefully we'll get some centre wicket practice," she said.
"We'll focus heavily on fielding, that's the big thing - it can change the game. Every player is a fielder first and then contribute with the bat and the ball."
The Waves mentor, who is also part of Geelong's Premier Cricket women's program, has backed a recent Cricket Victoria (CV) initiative to reduce barriers for women and girls participating in the game.
CV has announced it would purchase dark coloured pants and make them available to all competing in the Youth Premier League female competition, which involves more than 200 cricketers from across the state.
It has been initiated after a Victoria University study of 300 Victorian girls between the ages of 12 and 18 found access to coloured pants, shorts or skirts as a key factor in their involvement in the sport and making them feel confident and comfortable.
"It could definitely be a factor, I know white pants are often something girls don't feel comfortable wearing on the field," she said.
"You'd hate to think it was something that could stop a girl from playing cricket so if it's something so simple to change, why not do it?'
"I don't know in the Warrnambool comp how many females are wearing coloured pants, but I know in the Colac district they went straight away with colours. Having a team identity from the start is also an important factor."
