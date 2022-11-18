It may have taken 30 years, but Graham Patterson has walked almost every bit of Victoria's coastline.
It's a feat not many people have achieved, but Mr Patterson has documented his adventures in a series of books - his latest covering Point Lonsdale to the South Australian border.
The idea to turn his walks into books "grew by chance".
"I've always been a bushwalker and we always did holidays down the coast," he said.
But when his parents retired and bought a house in Lorne he began using that as a base to explore the coastline.
"There was a base and I decided 'I'm going to walk around the coast of Victoria', not thinking seriously that I ever would," he said.
"So I stared walking out both sides of Lorne and it just got more and more serious.
"I've done it in dribs and drabs when I had a chance."
Melbourne-based Mr Patterson finally finished walking every bit of the coast of Victoria that is accessible in 2018.
"That was about a 30-year job," he said.
His earlier books cover Port Phillip Bay and Western Port Bay.
He said his favourite parts of Victoria's coast was the spectacular scenery around Port Campbell.
"The additional attraction there are the wild flowers - the healthland behind those cliffs," he said.
With the countless hours spent waking the coast, Mr Patterson said he had seen lots of snakes but encountered only one.
"I only remember treading on one once and that was just its tail," he said.
Often his brother would join him on the walks, or if he was doing it solo he would drop a bike at one end so he could ride back to his car.
While he has explored the coast on foot, Mr Patterson said his book was not aimed solely at walkers and provides good guide for sightseers who want to visit the coast by car.
The book is available from Collins Booksellers and will go in to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum or online at www.coastalguidebooks.net.au
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
