The Assertive Youth Outreach (AYO) program is for people aged between 12 and 25 years. Picture Shutterstock.

Adolescence is a time of multi-layered growth and development where many experience challenges and bumps in the road.



Fluctuations in emotional wellbeing levels and changes in behaviour is common and often not problematic. However, some young people will start doing more risk taking, which can lead to experimenting with alcohol and substances.



This often coincides with disengagement and disconnection from activities and people in their life.



WRAD acknowledges this is a crucial time to support young people and can provide both early intervention with the aim to prevent escalation and support those with problematic behaviours seeking change.

WRAD offers the Assertive Youth Outreach (AYO) program, funded by the WestVic PHN.



The AYO program offers alcohol and other drug counselling services to those aged between 12-25 years of age. Our aim is to create a welcoming and accessible service for young people who might be experiencing problems as a result of substance use.



Engagement is the crucial first step in the process and WRAD provides a responsive and flexible engagement approach. This therapeutic relationship is based around commonly agreed goals, mutual respect, and empathy.

Counselling can be delivered at WRAD offices or outreach into schools, health centres and headspace by appointment. We treat everyone as an individual with unique needs and provide linkage to support services, including education and training and meaningful life activities.



WRAD also recognises the significant impact substance use has on families and offer a range of supports for family members who have a loved one with substance use issues in partnership with Family Drug Help.

The empowerment of young people focuses on their strengths, increases their capacity, improves their decision-making skills, and helps minimise any harms that they may encounter as they become an adult.



Empowering young people by means of advocacy, guidance and support will not only result in positive changes to their alcohol and drug use, but also improved mental health and meaningful community participation.

WRAD is grateful to the support from WestVic PHN and will continue to work hard to help the young people of our region.

