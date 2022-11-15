Reducing power bills top of agenda ahead of election

Reducing energy costs is shaping up to be a hot topic in the upcoming state election.
Premier Daniel Andrews has vowed to bring back the State Electricity Commission and give households another $250 power saving bonus if elected, while state opposition leader Matthew Guy announced a Coalition government would pay supply charges on power bills for six months.
The federal budget forecast a 56 per cent rise in electricity prices over the next 18 months, while gas prices are expected to increase by 40 per cent.
Under the extended program, $250 payments would be made to every Victorian household that compares their energy offers from March next year.
"It will help families shop around," Mr Andrews said.
"Because these companies rely on you not to get the best deal. In fact, they bank on it. It'll mean more money in your pocket now, plus savings each year every year."
Mr Guy promised a Liberal-National government would cut $235 from household electricity bills by scrapping the electricity supply charge portion of bills for the first half of 2023.
It's expected to cost taxpayers about $200m and whether it can be extended would depend on the budget, but it can be done by executive powers and will not need legislation.
New gas projects in Victoria would also be quarantined to supply only the state under a new Liberal-National election policy.
Bethany Community Support executive manager Sharlene Gillick said she believed a number of clients were struggling to pay their energy bills due to the rising cost of living.
"It's a bit of a juggle at the moment for people who are on a lower fixed income," Ms Gillick said.
"People are struggling with a whole range of increased costs."
Ms Gillick said people were often having to choose whether to pay a bill or put food on the table.
"Demand for emergency relief is really high at the moment and I think that's indicative that people are struggling to make ends meet."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.