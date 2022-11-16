The choice of the Spirit of Africa as a theme for their annual school concert has brought out the creative side of students in Koroit.
On Thursday, the Koroit and District Primary School will hold its school concert at the Koroit Theatre.
The concert will include an art show, with pieces for both based on the Spirit of Africa theme.
Koroit and District Primary School STEAM teacher Mel Vesey said the theme had proven to be a hit.
"We wanted a theme that would engage everyone and one we could be really creative with," Ms Vesey said.
"We have really strong Indigenous teachings at our school and we thought looking at another culture would complement what we do and provide a deeper global view."
The art show will be on display in the theatre foyer, while the concert will include African singing, dancing and drumming.
Kofi Nortey visited the school this week to hold African drumming sessions, while a representative from the Bandari Project also spoke to students about that project.
The school is raising money to buy a cow for the Bandari Project, which helps provide education to children in the village of Mto wa Mbu in Tanzania.
