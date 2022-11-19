Warrnambool's rental crisis is not showing any sign of easing, according to an agent with more than 40 years experience.
Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock said there was a chronic shortage of rentals.
"There's an acute shortage," Mr Hancock said.
"We're battling to have one new listing a week."
Mr Hancock said a rental listed recently quickly attracted 60 applications.
He said there were a number of reasons the city was experiencing a shortage.
One was the reluctance of property owners to list their homes for rent after there was a raft of rental reforms introduced.
"I think there's been a good shake out of the industry in the last 12 to 18 months in terms of rentals," Mr Hancock said.
"There were all these new changes - I think there were 147 amendments - that were always going to result in that landlord sell-off, which has occurred."
Mr Hancock said he was concerned a proposal by The Greens to limit rent increases to the rate of the wage price increase, which is currently 2.5 per cent, would result in more landlords selling their investment properties.
"I've got no doubt that it would add to the rental crisis," Mr Hancock said.
"If you stifle something, people will walk away from it."
Greens leader Samantha Ratnam said their plan, which would include capping rent increase, would help address the state's housing crisis and give renters a fair go.
"Almost one in three Victorians are renters yet many are paying more than 30 per cent of their pay check in rent - the definition of unaffordable housing.
"This is unacceptable. Estate agents should not be able to hike up rents faster than wage growth and put countless Victorians in a situation where they face insecure housing or eviction.
"Our plan would see rent increases controlled so they remain affordable for Victorians, stronger protections from evictions, and longer-term leases so renters can make their rentals their homes."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.