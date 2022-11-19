The Standard
Rent increase caps would exacerbate housing crisis, says Warrnambool real estate agent Brian Hancock

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 20 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 10:00am
Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock is concerned rate caps would result in more housing shortages.

Warrnambool's rental crisis is not showing any sign of easing, according to an agent with more than 40 years experience.

