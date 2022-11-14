A fun run/walk to honour a Warrnambool woman raised almost $20,000.
Ronetta Wackett lost her battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in October 2021 at age 49.
Family members, including her niece Lori West, organised the event, which was held at Lake Pertobe on Saturday. "The event went better than we ever could have imagined," Miss West said.
"The turn out was fantastic and exceeded our expectations."
Miss West said there were over 200 entries on the day.
She said there were plans to host the event each year.
"My aunty would have been so touched to know so many people were gathered in memory of her," Miss West said. "It was an emotional day."
Miss West said the money raised would be donated to The Australian National CJD Registry at the University of Melbourne and Florey Institute. "We raised enough money for them to purchase an imaging machine, which will be used for diagnostic purposes and will be housed at the Melbourne Brain Centre," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.