Inaugural fun run raises $20,000 in honour of Warrnambool woman Ronetta Wackett

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:00pm
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, with Judy Stewart, CJD Support Group Network director Suzanne Solvyns and Mel Laird.

A fun run/walk to honour a Warrnambool woman raised almost $20,000.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

