The Standard

Jaz Bowater hitting her straps in first season at Hawkesdale

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesdale's Jasmine Bowater swings at a devilery on Sunday on her way to 50 not out. Picture by Sean McKenna

Hawkesdale's Jaz Bowater has endeared herself to her new teammates, her all-round performance helping the Cats to their first win of the season on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.