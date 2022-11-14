Hawkesdale's Jaz Bowater has endeared herself to her new teammates, her all-round performance helping the Cats to their first win of the season on Sunday.
The former West Warrnambool talent is in her first season in purple after the Panthers withdrew its women's team after failing to find a coach.
Bowater said Hawkesdale, 25 minutes from her Port Fairy home, was her first choice of clubs, knowing it was a family-friendly environment for her and her eight-year-old son.
"Just knowing you're going to go out there and be accepted and they know you've got a kid to look after," she said. "When we played against Hawkesdale last season you could just tell there was such a good vibe out there.
"You want to go and play cricket to have fun and enjoy yourself. They were my first choice."
Hawkesdale's round four clash against North Warrnambool Eels proved an all-round masterclass from Bowater, who finished with match-high batting and bowling figures.
Opening the batting with Kyme Rowe, Bowater retired on 50 not out from 46 deliveries, with the Cats roaring to an impressive 0-202 in 25 overs.
"Kyme's really good at encouraging others to keep going and doing their best," Bowater said of her batting partner.
Switching to the field, Bowater said she struggled with the ball early before "getting out of her own head" to rake in 4-10 from four overs as the Cats cruised to a 106-run win.
When we played against Hawkesdale last season you could just tell there was such a good vibe out there.- Jaz Bowater
Bowater's performance comes after a bad bout of COVID-19 in June, from which she is still feeling its effects.
"I felt pretty good with the bat yesterday, I felt a little bit more like I did last season," she said. "(COVID) sort of knocked me off my feet and I feel I'm still recovering from it a bit with fatigue."
Last season Bowater averaged 55 runs from 10 innings with West Warrnambool to rank fourth in the league. She was first for catches (10) and finished second for wickets with 10, with a 5-5 haul, which included the first hat-trick in competition history, a league-wide best.
With two of the first four rounds washed out this summer, the technical batter, incurring an unusual introduction to her new surroundings, believes team chemistry is building.
"I know a few of the girls who played in the rep game last year," she said. "I think they all get along really well and it does show when you're batting together, you just click with people a bit more. I think generally, the girls are all so easy going."
Bowater said playing finals at Hawkesdale was the aim.
"(Coach) Jason (Elliott) is really good at pushing and saying 'if we can keep doing this sort of stuff' we can definitely make finals," she said.
Across the league, reigning premier Allansford-Panmure edged past Cobden while Nestles went 2-0 with a win against Brierly-Christ Church.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
