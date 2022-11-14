The Standard

Premier Cricket wrap: South-west product Milly Illingworth showcases elite talent with match-winning display, Geelong young gun shines with ton

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Cozens (inset) and Milly Illingworth had big weekends at Premier level.

Emerging south-west teenager Milly Illingworth proved exactly why she's one of the most exciting prospects in Victorian female cricket with a commanding showing for Essendon Maribyrnong Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.