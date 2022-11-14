Emerging south-west teenager Milly Illingworth proved exactly why she's one of the most exciting prospects in Victorian female cricket with a commanding showing for Essendon Maribyrnong Park on Sunday.
The right arm speedster from Port Campbell and Emmanuel College, Warrnambool student was the star of the show as the Bombers defeated Dandenong in first XI Premier Cricket.
Illingworth - who plays her club cricket with Heytesbury Rebels in the South West competition - struck a composed and timely 37 to top-score and set the Bombers up with a defendable total of 190 at Shepley Oval.
Riding high from momentum, the quick - who is estimated to be able to clock near 120kph - snared 4-36, including the final two wickets to help her side to a 24-run win.
EMP coach George Shaw said it was pleasing to see the talented youngster cash in after bowling without luck so far this season.
"She's bowled well without luck, wickets always tell the story but if you look at her performances with the ball, she could have had three or four in the last game," he said.
"You bowl well sometimes and don't get rewards - what was really pleasing is, even into her last over, she was bowling with really good pace.
"She finished the game for us and batted really well too, got a really good 37. It's great reward and very deserved."
The Bombers mentor added she was working incredibly hard on her game under the watchful eye of Cricket Victoria.
"She's been coming to Melbourne basically twice a week and working with Cricket Victoria, and working with pace bowlers Simon Mackin and a few other boys involved in the women's program," he said.
"That's giving her an understanding you don't need to bowl at full pace all the time, you can use that pace bowl as a go to ball when she wants it.
"For her it's about concentrating on hitting good spots - she's a lot fitter. She's a lot stronger, and can keep her pace into her ninth over.
"She understands her role really well now."
Geelong's first XI women's team suffered a narrow three-wicket loss in the Premier Cricket seconds competition to Melbourne, but there was some promising performances from south-west players.
Dunkeld spinner Jess Field was impressive once again, snaring 2-13 from seven overs and striking 16 with the bat, while Warrnambool's Steph Townsend crunched 24 up the top of the innings to continue her strong start to the year.
Brierly Christ Church product Kacey Carman turned in an eye-catching performance for Plenty Valley's thirds, snaring 3-22 from 4.3 overs against Box Hill to be among the team's best performers in just her second match.
In the men's competition, West Warrnambool product Fletcher Cozens stole the show with a classy century for Geelong's third XI and will be in line for a spot in a higher grade next round.
After losing his spot after making 37 in the seconds the week prior, the natural run-making opener belted a near flawless 125 not out against Greenvale Kangaroos, coming off 131 balls and featuring 18 boundaries.
It's his second century at the club from just 10 innings and is highly rated internally at the Cats who believe he can be a long-term first XI opener.
Port Fairy's Alex Jennings made his debut for Northcote in the thirds and while he failed to trouble the scorers with the bat made a huge impact with ball in hand.
The former Pirates skipper snared 3-18 to turn the game for his side who recorded a 42-run win against Kingston Hawthorn.
The men's first XI played back-to-back matches across the weekend to catch-up on a round lost.
Emerging Dunkeld pace bowler Vincent Huf made the most of his call-up to the top Geelong side, snaring 1-16 on Saturday and 2-47 on Sunday to impress.
The right-armer - part of the Victorian under 19 set-up - took wickets at crucial times and looked strong and pacy on the home deck at Geelong.
Warrnambool and Nirranda export Brody Couch took 1-47 on Saturday and sat out Sunday's match against Prahran.
Impressive young Dunkeld all-rounder Lachie Field enjoyed a strong weekend, with the spinner snaring 3-7 and crunching 51 opening the batting for Geelong's seconds on Saturday before earning a first XI recall on Sunday registering tidy figures of 0-44 off nine overs.
Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen found some of his best form for Northcote's first XI side, with the ex-South Australian Sheffield Shield spinner playing a crucial role with ball in hand for the Dragons in their back-to-back wins.
The left-arm tweaker snared 2-23 and 2-36 over the weekend, bouncing back in style after enduring a tough opening game.
Returning to Victoria after a brief stint in South Australia, the gun youngster will be hopeful of capturing the attention of state selectors in coming weeks.
