AFL fans can gain an insight into the football careers of Leon Davis and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a Treaty forum in Warrnambool.
It will run at the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-operative community building at Harris Reserve on Thursday.
Ugle-Hagan is a proud Gunditjmara, Peek Whurrong and Noongar man from Framlingham.
The former South Warrnambool football player who has been with the Western Bulldogs in the AFL since 2021.
Davis is a proud Whadjuk/Ballardong man living on Gunditjmara Country.
The former Collingwood Magpies player took on the senior coaching role at Heywood Football Club in 2022.
The forum will include a Welcome to Country, Treaty update and a question and answer session with the guest speakers.
An organiser of the event said Davis and Ugle-Hagan would speak about their journey in the AFL space "as our community look up to them as mentors and role models".
The forum will run from 6pm-8pm.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.