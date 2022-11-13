Flood warning issued for Mount Emu Creek

UPDATED, Monday, 10.27am:
There's a moderate flood warning for the Mount Emu Creek at Skipton that was issued this morning by the Bureau Of Meteorology.
The bureau said that rapid river level rises were occurring along the Mount Emu Creek, and minor flooding was happening at Skipton.
A move to higher ground warning was issued at 9.12am.
"Moderate flooding is expected to develop Monday morning," a spokesman said.
"Rainfall totals up to 30 mm have been recorded in the Mount Emu Creek catchment in the 24 hours to 8am Monday.
"The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary."
The Mount Emu Creek at Skipton is currently at 4.62 metres and rising, with minor flooding.
"The creek at Skipton is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (4.70m) Monday morning," the spokesman said.
"The river level may peak near 4.80 metres around midday Monday."
The creek is also rising at Ararat and Wickliffe, but is steady at Framlingham and Woodford.
The State Emergency Service advises that all community members should:
Earlier: At 7am in Warrnambool it was pouring rain and there's a chance of hail later tonight.
In the 15 minutes to 7.30am we had 6.4mm of rain.
Today is going to be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening and a possible thunderstorm this morning.
The tip is for between 3mm and 9mm of rain today and at 7am it was 13.3 degrees in Warrnambool.
Winds will be northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southwesterly 30 to 45 km/h in the morning then decreasing to 25 to 30 km/h in the late evening.
Port Fairy is expecting a top of 17 degrees, Warrnambool, Ararat, Heywood 16, Colac, Casterton, Mortlake and Portland 15.
There's a gale marine wind warning for the west coast and sheep farmers alert that cold temperatures, rain and showers and south-westerly winds are expected during Monday and Tuesday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
A complex low pressure system will move east over Tasmania today with a trough extending over central parts of Victoria.
The trough contracts eastwards over Victoria this morning.
Winds tending colder south-westerly during today as the low moves over the Tasman Sea and a high pressure system moves south of WA.
The air stream will become even colder across Victoria on Tuesday as the high moves south of the Bight, with the high approaching Victoria by Wednesday night.
The high is forecast to move over Tasmania by Thursday night with settled conditions developing across Victoria.
The week ahead is mixed with Tuesday just 13 degrees and showers, Wednesday a shower or two 15, Thursday a cloudy 18, Friday a sunny 23, Saturday another 23 but between 3-15mm of rain and Sunday showers 16 degrees (between 2-15mm of rain).
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.