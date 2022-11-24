A Warrnambool musician is releasing his first album on Friday which he recorded while studying year 12.
Emmanuel College student Minami Deguchi, 18, with producer Adam B. Metal put together SIRENS AND STALKERS throughout the April and May school holidays.
"It wasn't the easiest. Those five days were really intense, we did three nine-hour days and two 10-hour days," Deguchi said.
"From the moment we thought about it, I knew it wasn't going to be easy because of year 12 and wanting to study music."
He hopes to be accepted into a Bachelor of Music at Monash University next year.
Deguchi completed two VCE subjects last year, finishing the remaining three this year.
"It was tricky having multiple things on your mind because on the one hand I thought this is a professional thing with music and I really have to take care of this," he said.
"But then I'm like hang on, what I have to do now is do well in year 12.
"It was easier than it could have been but at the same time cramming in the writing process, the mixing and going to Melbourne to shoot the videos and do all the promoting."
Deguchi said the album was biographical but also fictionalised "to communicate the message better".
"For me, sirens represents the idea of sirens at sea, the power of beauty to manipulate people and stalkers was about being an obsession and how those two clash together in my life as a teenager," the musician said.
"I was always chasing people.
"It's also about how I wanted to be with them or liked them, but then those people could have been manipulative or using what they had to drag me down."
Deguchi said it also looked at the relationships between high school students and adults trying to please the other.
SIRENS AND STALKERS is available to listen on all streaming services.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
