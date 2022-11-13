THOUSANDS turned out at St John's Primary School on Sunday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dennington's Day Out.
School principal Ben van de Camp said it was amazing to see such a big crowd at the event.
"There's no patches of place where there isn't anyone," he said.
"The support of the community has been brilliant.
"We've got a wide variety of things going, everyone's engaging in the various activities and the emergency services display has been amazing."
He said money raised on the day would go towards infrastructure for the event and to playground equipment for the school.
"The school is growing so we're going to need regeneration in terms of play equipment and we'll be developing an oval out the front.
They'll all be things we'll fundraise for," Mr van de Camp said.
The school will have 250 students next year but estimate it will reach an enrolment of 330 to 340 within the next 10 years. "We've grown 50 kids in two years for next year."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
