The Koroit Show's first female chair Karen Jackson says it's the warmth and generosity of the event's people which makes her proud to represent them.
Ms Jackson is the agricultural show's first chairwoman in its 142-year history.
Though she said it's about time, she was also honoured to be entrusted with the role.
"It's an absolute honour to be the first chairwoman of the Koroit Show," Ms Jackson said.
"I've been involved in agricultural shows for 28 years. I really love them.
"It's very special and a privilege."
The Woolsthorpe resident moved to the south-west from Melbourne 28 years ago and credits the Koroit Show community's giving nature for her return to the event every year.
"They're really special, the people who enter country shows," she said.
"It's the atmosphere, it's the warmth, and the generosity of people."
Ms Jackson said she thought the return of the Koroit Show after three years of pandemic-induced cancellations would be a boost to the town's community spirit and was grateful to see its large attendance.
"There's been a great turn out for our little country show," she said.
"Just to get the community back and out and about... is really great.
"They can just come along and have a nice day out."
She said it was also a much-needed boon for Koroit's local economy.
"It has a flow on effect for the people and businesses of Koroit," she said.
"That's what you want.
"I hope it's bigger and better next year."
Ms Jackson said she wanted to thank the state government for its grant which allowed the show to give free access to those under 14 and gave the show flexibility to provide other incentives.
"As a committee, we decided that we'd make it free for all patrons," she said.
"It's lovely thing to give back to the community and the people who supported us."
But Ms Jackson said the event would not be possible without the diligence and kindness of staff and volunteers at sideshows and trade stands.
"It's been extraordinary," she said. "We couldn't do it without them."
