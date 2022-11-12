Their club may not be as big as some of the others in the region but that doesn't faze Port Fairy Bowlers Jim Lowe and Hilary Hamilton.
The pair have spent 36-plus years between them with Port Fairy and suit up every Saturday for its pennant division two side.
The club has five sides across the four weekend pennant divisions whereas a club like City Memorial has 11 in total.
Lowe believes having less people at a club has its upsides.
"Everybody knows everybody," he said.
"It's the big thing about small clubs, I think you interact more with everybody than you do at the bigger clubs."
Hamilton shares the same admiration for Port fairy and the sport of lawn bowls itself.
"I actually love bowls," she said.
"People say 'I wish I had have started playing earlier'.
"And it's just the friendships and camaraderie (that I like). And you just always want to do better.
"It's a good game. I've always enjoyed it."
The 16-year bowler was happy to see more younger people were taking up the game now than when she began playing. "I've been watching the BPL (Bowls Premier League) all week and it's just amazing the young ones," she said.
"When you look around today there's a lot more young ones in the higher divisions."
Lowe and Hamilton's Port Blue side fell short against City Brown 80-39 in their round five clash on Saturday. Port Blue now sits 10th with two wins from five games.
Ahead of the match, Hamilton described it as a "must-win game" after losing matches earlier in the year that they should have won.
The side finished last season seventh and this time around Lowe said they were aiming to crack the top-four, after some personnel changes.
"There's a couple of different players to last year that have come down from division one, so we're probably a little bit stronger than we were last year," he said.
