Warrnambool superbike rider Ted Collins feels like his return to the Australian Superbike Championships has "been a long time coming".
The talented rider will race in round six of the championships at Phillip Island on November 18-20 which is the first time since 2019 he has competed.
Due to the pandemic and suffering injuries the youngster took 12-months away from the sport before making his comeback in the Victorian Road Race Championships earlier this year.
On Saturday that decision was validated when he was crowned overall champion after the final race, meaning his comeback at the higher level couldn't come at a better time.
"I've been using that (the Vic championships) as a chance to get myself back up to speed and also develop the bike as well," Collins said.
"Because we started on a Yamaha R1 this year which is the first year we've run that bike. So we've just been developing that and getting that all ready I feel like we're at a point now where we need to jump back into the Australian Championship and start mixing it with the best guys in the country again.
"That's the reason why we're making the step back to the Aussie Championships because the Vic stuff's gone so well."
Collins won't be getting too far ahead of himself at Phillip Island but would be pleased if he could secure a top-ten finish.
The speedster's best finish at the national level came in his rookie season when riding for BMW. He finished fourth in the round seven race but doesn't anticipate returning to those heights immediately.
"Just with a family run team (makes it harder)," he said.
"Like it's basically just myself and my dad, so we don't have a heap of resources or anything like that.
"The goal cant be as high but top-ten still would be really good for us."
