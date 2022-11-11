The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New WWII memorial unveiled in Dennington pays tribute to our heroes

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings Colin and Margaret Kelly remember the uncle they never got to meet - Private Martin William Byrne who was killed in WWII . Picture by Sean McKenna.

A new memorial was unveiled in Dennington on Friday to pay tribute to the sacrifice of its 82 WWII servicemen and women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.