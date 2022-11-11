A new memorial was unveiled in Dennington on Friday to pay tribute to the sacrifice of its 82 WWII servicemen and women.
One of the wreaths that was laid at the new memorial was for Martin William Byrne, the WWII solider from Dennington who lost his life in the war.
Private Byrne was just 25 when he died of his wounds two days before Christmas in 1941.
He had enlisted the year before and served in the 2/31 Australian Infantry Battalion at the Siege of Tobruk where he was wounded.
Private Byrne is listed on the Warrnambool memorial, but is now honoured in his home of Dennington.
Siblings Margaret and Colin Kelly laid a wreath for the uncle they never got to meet.
But their mother would often talk about the brother she called Dookie.
Ms Kelly, who still lives in Dennington, said she didn't know why they called him that and didn't find out his second name until Friday at the ceremony.
"They only ever referred to him as Dookie. He died a couple of days before Christmas," she said.
"Before he died one of the radio stations interviewed them and he sent a message to my grandma. On Christmas Day they played the messages and his message came to her."
Ms Kelly said it was fantastic there was now a memorial with his name on it in Dennington. "It's a great day," she said.
"I just wish mum was here because she was next to him in the family and they were very close.
"They talked about him a lot. What he did and where he worked. He was engaged and didn't get back to marry his fiance.
"When he died, my grandfather pulled his age back and enlisted. He was well in his 40s when he enlisted."
Until now, only a plaque attached to the Dennington WWI memorial had paid tribute to the WWII diggers, but there were no names.
But now, Warrnambool RSL president Mike Bellamy said the new dedicated WWII memorial recognised the 82 Dennington residents that served during that time - 80 men and two women.
"Having their names now inscribed on the WWII plaque being unveiled here today, we will remember them. Lest we forget," he said.
Dennington Community Association's John Harris said the memorial would give the relatives some recognition of the sacrifice their loved ones had made to allow us to be free today.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
