Warrnambool Uniting Church Op Shop has donated $1 million to community causes since the Liebig Street shop opened in 2016.
Chairperson of the management committee Philip Liebelt said the biggest contribution to date was $500,000 to Heatherlie Homes' housing development.
Other local recipients include emergency relief, caring for homeless people, the Warrnambool Student Wellbeing Association, Deakin University's Warrnambool campus and South West TAFE.
Mr Liebelt said some of the funds were also donated to national causes including flood and fire appeals.
He said it was fabulous to donate $1 million in "such a short time".
"When the shop was opened there was uncertainty about how it was going to go," he said.
"Originally we were just the one shop and we added the second shop - the adjoining property - after."
The volunteer said while it was a great achievement it wasn't just about the money.
"Each day we have people coming in here just for a chat," Mr Liebelt said.
"We have people coming in here who have lost loved ones and they're donating items from the deceased estate house but they're still grieving.
"People come here and share all sorts of things because this is a safe space."
Mr Liebelt said the store had about 40 volunteers.
"We have a good set of volunteers who are able to listen and talk to people," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
