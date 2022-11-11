Four of the most promising Warrnambool and District Cricket Association female cricketers will look to put their best foot forward in January's Youth Premier League after being announced in the Western Waves' under 15 representative team.
The talented and versatile 13-player squad - which will compete in the highly-anticipated state wide tournament which begins on January 4 - will be coached by well-respected south-west cricketer and mentor Grace Lee.
Hannah Wallace, Nara Rohan, Isabelle Kelly and Zarah Timpson will represent the Warrnambool district in the tournament and will play a key part for the side, with the Waves scheduled to take on the Central Highlands side in the opening match.
The venues are yet to be announced ahead of the first round of matches but the Waves will once again compete in the Renegades League.
MORE SPORT:
The Waves are also scheduled to play matches against Metropolitan North West on January 9, Mallee Murray on January 10, Metropolitan Northern on January 11 and Metropolitan West on January 12.
Momentum will be high for the Waves squad after the under 15 female team - featuring some of the same players - enjoyed a strong tournament in the 2021-22 edition, finishing with four wins and three losses to finish third in the Renegades conference.
Full Western Waves 2022-23 squad:
Coach: Grace Lee
Adelle Weidemann (Rup-Minyip)
Alicia Eats (Tarrington),
Avya Mitchell (Swifts Great Western)
Eloise Millard (Tarrington)
Emma Uebergang (Homers)
Grace Potter (Grampians)
Hannah Wallace (Russells Creek/Hawkesdale)
Isabelle Kelly (Allansford-Panmure)
Lilly Reading (Marnoo)
Lucy Fraser (Grampians)
Nara Rohan (Brierly Christ Church)
Zarah Timpson (Nestles)
Zarli Knight (Jung Tigers)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.