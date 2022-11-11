The Standard

Western Waves name under 15 female team with four Warrnambool players to take part in Youth Premier League tournament

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Hannah Wallace and Nara Rohan have both been selected in the Western Waves' under 15 female team for the Youth Premier League. Picture by Meg Saultry

Four of the most promising Warrnambool and District Cricket Association female cricketers will look to put their best foot forward in January's Youth Premier League after being announced in the Western Waves' under 15 representative team.

