Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has urged punters to forget Accountability's second-up run at Flemington and go on his first-up Hamilton effort when accessing his chances in the $50,000 Mortlake Cup at Terang on Saturday.
Purcell said Accountability was totally outclassed in running last in a $500,000 race over 1600 metres at Flemington last week.
"Just forget he went around at Flemington," the group one winning trained told The Standard.
"They just went too hard for him at Flemington. Accountability was under pressure a long way out.
"We just pulled the wrong rein going to Flemington. He will find Saturday's race more to his liking.
"He'll appreciate the big wide open spaces and the class drop at Terang."
Accountability has only had the two runs for Purcell since crossing from Chris Waller's stables.
"He's really thrived with the change in environment," Purcell said. "He flashed home at Hamilton and I thought he is in for a big campaign.
"We'll see how he performs in the Terang Cup before making any other plans for the import."
The abandonment of Saturday's iconic Dunkeld Cup meeting has proven a winner for the Terang Racing Club.
Racing Victoria stewards abandoned the Dunkeld meeting after more than 190mls of rain fell at the picturesque racecourse at the base of the Grampians in October.
The meeting was subsequently transferred to Terang.
Racing manager for Terang Karen Van Kempen said it was great to have another meeting in the local area.
"There's been a lot of meetings abandoned because of the rain over the last few weeks," Van Kempen said.
"Race meetings at Mortlake and Dunkeld were impacted and then Warrnambool has been out of action for a few months as their track is having a major renovation.
"It looks like our meeting on Saturday will be run on a heavy eight surface but that's good at least we're running a meeting."
The Mortlake Cup is scheduled to begin at 4.36pm.
