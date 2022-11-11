The Standard

Aaron Purcell-trained Accountability to contest $50,000 Mortlake Cup at Terang

By Tim Auld
Updated November 11 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell is confident of Accountability's chances heading into Saturday's meeting at Terang.

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has urged punters to forget Accountability's second-up run at Flemington and go on his first-up Hamilton effort when accessing his chances in the $50,000 Mortlake Cup at Terang on Saturday.

