The Standard

Jeff Collins, Sky Treble and Jacob Rentsch thriving under Mark Jansz's coaching

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Mark Jansz with throwing athletes Jeff Collins, Sky Treble and Jacob Rentsch. Picture by Sean McKenna

Three south-west throwing athletes are taking their skill to the next level after a series of strong results at recent state-level competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.