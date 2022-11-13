Three south-west throwing athletes are taking their skill to the next level after a series of strong results at recent state-level competitions.
Jacob Rentsch, Jeff Collins and Sky Treble, who are coached by Mark Jansz, all medalled at either the recent All-Schools Victorian track and field championships and School Sports Victoria track and field championships.
After showing an affinity for discus through school sports, Rentsch, 17, is thriving in his first season under Jansz.
The discus thrower said he had seen his performances greatly improve in recent months, culminating in winning the under-20 gold medal at the All-Schools championships a fortnight ago.
"I probably wouldn't have made 30 (metres) without proper coaching," Rentsch said. "There was only two of us (at the championships) but I threw my personal best so I'm happy with that."
Rentsch, who finished Year 12 at Hamilton's Good Shepherd College on Monday, said he enjoyed the experience of competing in an elite field and meeting other competitors.
"I've never done anything like that, it's the biggest (event) I've been to," he said.
Jansz said Rentsch had come along strongly in the three months since taking up coaching.
"We've probably done 10 sessions," Jansz said. "And it just came from competing well at schools and wanting to do well at regionals and see where it went to now being someone who can possibly win state medals in discus quite comfortably.
"The result at the All-Schools will give him all the confidence in the world."
Competing with the South West Turbines, Rentsch is hoping to get as many rounds of the Athletics Victoria Shield League competition under his belt as possible this summer. His goal is to crack the 40-metre barrier.
Also right in the thick of the season is Collins, with the Emmanuel College student finishing second in the SSV track and field championships' 16-year-old javelin event.
Getting his start in Little Athletics, Collins, 16, started senior competition with the Turbines last season.
"I was doing well with javelin especially so I decided to do coaching with Mark," he said. "I've really seen the improvements."
Jansz said Collins, who has a background in gymnastics, had really improved his javelin throwing, with his silver medal a considerable achievement against a field of five of the state's best.
"He's got all the talent and he's a very good all-round athlete," Jansz said.
Collins, who credits his upper body strength to gymnastics, said his goal was to break the 50 metre-mark in javelin, with his personal best distance sitting at 49.48m.
He said he enjoyed the friendships he had made across the state while competing in athletics.
"It's pretty good fun," he said. "I'll keep doing it as long as I can."
Meanwhile, Treble is "hugely motivated" to get back on the field after dealing with a recent stress fracture in her lower back.
Despite hurting her back during her javelin event at the SSV Championships, Treble, 15, still walked away with a bronze medal in the discus.
The Portland-based athlete, who qualified for her first national championships in javelin last season, said she would start swimming soon as a way to recover from her injury.
"(Sky) will be doing a bit of rehab and working in the gym for a little bit now to try and get her back going for next season," Jansz said.
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.