A victim of an unprovoked assault at a Camperdown sporting club last year said the incident rattled his tight-knit community.
The 27-year-old's victim impact statement was read in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday after Aaron Holding, 32, pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury and other associated offences.
The man attended Camperdown Football Netball Club in July last year, was aggressive with staff and was asked to leave.
He then approached a group and punched the victim, fracturing parts of his face and knocking out his two front teeth.
Holding was heavily intoxicated.
The victim in his impact statement said he'd since travelled to Geelong seven times for painful dental work totalling about $10,000.
He said he was forced to use money he'd saved in the hope of buying a house.
The victim said he was "haunted" by the assault and had visions of being hit and seeing blood everywhere.
He said he couldn't play football for the rest of the season, leaving him angry, upset and disappointed.
The victim said the incident had rattled the sporting club and wider community.
"Nothing like that happens in Camperdown," he wrote.
"But now (the town) is conscious it can happen to someone who is completely innocent."
Holding was placed on a two-year community correction order.
He must do 200 hours of unpaid work in the first 12 months, as well as treatment and rehabilitation for alcohol abuse.
The man was also excluded from licensed premises for the two years.
