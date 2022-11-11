Have we turned a corner with conditions or what?
The weekend was an absolute belter and the offshore brigade took full advantage of the conditions.
The offshore anglers had to wait a couple weeks to get some good conditions but it sure was worth the wait.
Both gummy and school shark were lining up to take baits.
Peter Goode and Kev and Archer Mills had a sensational day off Port Fairy on the shark.
Kev got fish of the day with a belter of a school shark that weighed 25.6kg.
That's a serious shark in anyone's books and one he will remember for a long time yet.
Young guru Nate Monaghan landed some solid snapper and shark over the weekend off Port Fairy.
Using the Black Magic KLT hooks, he said they worked a treat with every shark and snapper getting pinned in the corner of the jaw.
These hooks have made such a big difference to the south-west bottom bashers.
Not only are they super sharp and strong but they also have a coating on the hook to help cut down the chance of rust and makes the hook slip into the fish easier.
Another crew who had a great day on the water was Harry Anders and Shane Cromie.
They landed some nice shark and a thumping big snapper measuring over 80cm.
Is this the best start to the snapper season we have seen in the south-west?
Further west at Portland there has been a hive of activity on the Lee Breakwater with some solid snapper caught.
There has also been some good gummy shark landed which have been mixed in with the snapper.
Inside the breakwater, anglers have been catching a few squid around the new jetties and boats tied up.
With this warm weather around for a few days we might see another early kingfish season which will get a lot of hardcore anglers pumped.
The local estuaries have still been flowing recently and one that's been hit the hardest is the Hopkins which is still flowing now.
This didn't deter a few keen anglers who put their boats in and fished down the bottom section.
One of these anglers caught a bream over 4lb and is an absolute tank of a fish.
It wasn't the only big fish that he caught for the day with his five heaviest fish weighing just under 7kg.
Fishing cut mullet has been the standout bait for these big fish and we have finally got our hands on some in the shop.
The Fitzroy River played host to the Warrnambool and District Angling club's competition two Saturdays ago.
Some nice fish were weighed in but it was Dudley Wright who came out on top in the open section with 5/5 bream for 3.799kg and the biggest for the competition - 988g.
Jessica Lane kept her winning form with the heaviest bream for ladies - a 770g bream.
In his first competition with the club young gun Max Fry took out the junior section weighing in his heaviest fish of 822g.
All of Max's fish came on the fly which was a great effort for a kid of his age.
The Glenelg River has been a bit slow due to a fair bit of dirty water making its way down the system.
I believe the bottom end of the river has still been producing some great bream and EPs on the turn of the tide.
The Rocklands has been absolutely pumping with anglers flocking the banks in search of a Murray cod or yellow belly.
If you are looking to head up that way take extreme care when driving to your camp-site.
Stick to the tracks as police have had to pull a lot of people out lately after they tried to make a detour through the bush.
Some anglers have caught in excess of 15 yellow belly in a single session on a range of soft plastics and vibe style lures.
The dam wall was the hot spot but since the water level has risen they seem to have moved off and are on the points and timber again.
Using the sounder is very important especially the Clear Vu setting.
This helps distinguish between the snags and schools of fish.
I usually use both the traditional sonar and clear vu side-by-side which helps determine bait and structure as they will show things that the other won't.
When you do find some good signs you will need to rotate lures and baits until you work out what they are wanting on the day.
Soft plastics that work well are Zman grubz in motor oil and midnight oil has been the go-to for most anglers and can be fished on a standard jig head or an added spin jig.
A simple flat retrieve in open water will give you the best chance to hook into a bass, redfin or a yellow belly.
If you're fishing snags then I would suggest using a weedless jig head so you can bring it through the snag without getting hung up all the time.
Lake Purrumbete continues to produce some excellent trout fishing especially for the feisty tiger trout which have been prolific in the water.
One angler caught 15 tiger trout in a session while chasing browns on top water.
Warwick Hamer managed to get past the tigers and landed a solid trout during the Lake Purrumbete angling club's competition.
His heaviest fish was an 8lb hen which took out the heaviest fish section.
Most anglers are still casting topwater lures in amongst the weeds which is a great way to target trout.
The explosive strike is something that you won't be able to forget and will have you coming back for more.
This weekend is looking to be another fishable one with light winds expected on Saturday.
Hopefully you get out and wet a line.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
