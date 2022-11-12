What next for saleyards?

Dear valued subscriber,
Now the decision to close the South West Livestock Exchange exchange has been made the future options are almost endless.
Warrnambool City councillors voted 4-3 at a fiery meeting this week to shutter the facility and decommission the site.
Councillors Ben Blain, Jellie, Max Taylor and mayor Debbie Arnott voted for closing the yards, while Richard Ziegeler, Otha Akoch and Angie Paspaliaris voted against. The saleyards will close on June 30 next year.
A vocal crowd attended the controversial meeting and stock agents and farmers are devastated at the council decision.
They had pleaded to keep the facility, however the vote was won by councillors who said they had to make a tough, but financially responsible decision.
Jobs will be lost and $10 million wiped from the city's economy.
But what is next for the site? Warrnambool clearly needs an expanded basketball stadium and a new aquatic centre.
The current pool off Queens Road can't be used for swimming championships of any type because it's measured in yards not metres and the three-foot depth at one end doesn't allow for tumble turns.
Warrnambool also needs more lite industrial land and then there's the ever pressing need for residential housing blocks.
The indoor pool and the gym, which actually makes money at Queens Road, could remain.
The Olympic pool could be decommissioned and housing blocks sold off at that prime central Warrnambool site.
All up a proposal land sale could realise millions which would pay for the upgraded recreational facilities.
The lite industrial land and houses could then generate millions more in rates - that's every year - providing an even greater windfall for the city.
Warrnambool is heading towards a population of 50,000 but the city's recreational facilities lag behind other regional centres, particularly Geelong which has eight pools.
The decision to close the saleyards was tough, but the future of the site now needs to be considered. At the meeting the council voted to commission a future strategic land use plan for the site and adjacent buffer zone land.
What could the Caramut Road saleyards site become?
In other news this week, it was announced an all-new race team will bring the star factor to January's 50th anniversary running of the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Champion Warrnambool racer James McFadden, a two-time Classic winner, has teamed with a former local, Melbourne-based sports producer Tim Hodges, in an ambitious bid to win the biggest race in Australian speedway.
Hodges has been joined by some big name friends - with three-time premiership-winning Richmond superstar Jack Riewoldt, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and leading Australian sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, all part of the ownership of Hodges Motorsport.
The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee has inked a new agreement with Moyne Shire Council to keep the blockbuster local event at Southcombe Park for the next five years.
Lake Pertobe could soon be home to a new basketball court but the project has been labelled "ad hoc" by one Warrnambool City councillor.
A number of south-west motorists are being forced to replace tyres due to the poor condition of the region's roads.
Rundell's Mahogany Trail Rides owner Sandra Wilson announced the business would be shutting down, with no more bookings being taken after November 20.
He has been named the ambassador for the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival.
Patience paid off for Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho who captured the above picture perfect image of Tuesday night's blood moon.
Moyne Shire councillors have elected Cr Karen Foster as mayor for the coming year in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday afternoon.
A new cafe/restaurant has opened in Warrnambool which promises to add extra flavour to Liebig Street.
Two school students were treated for burns in hospital after an equipment incident on Thursday.
The Year 8 students from Mercy Regional College, Camperdown, were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital around noon after suffering burns from a fuelled camp cooking device preparing for a school camp trip.
The Warrnambool Racing Club has clinched a three-year-deal with the leading machinery company.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
