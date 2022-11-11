HAVING LGBTIQA+ representation through a new pride event in Warrnambool is important, says advocate Sparklez Hernan.
Minister for Equality Harriet Shing announced Warrnambool would be one of 14 regional cities to host a Victoria's Pride event.
It will begin with the Self Creation exhibition at the Warrnambool Art Gallery which runs from November 26 to March 5.
The exhibition explores the nuanced area in the art form of drag and the idea of gender presentation through self-produced music videos.
"DIY and low budget, or as prominent artist Vaginal Davis often states "no budget," music and performance videos create significant opportunities for greater visibility and self-actualisation," WAG director Aaron Bradbrook said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Brophy Family and Youth Services LGBTIQA+ advocate Sparklez Hernan said it was fantastic to have a community exhibition and for Warrnambool City Council to host an event representing "our diverse community explored in an open, inclusive environment".
"I applaud the work from the art gallery in curating experiences of merging performance and self," they said.
"To have representation of self in a celebrated exhibition for LGBTIQA+ community is highly important, especially in regional Victoria where there are common feelings of being invisible in community participation and involvement."
It will culminate in the Victoria Pride Street Party on February 12 which gives LGBTIQA+ people, friends and community allies an opportunity to come together.
Daniel Newell, who performs under the name DANDROGYNY, said it was an honour and a privilege to be involved in self creation.
"Growing up rural and queer really was challenging as there was very little sense of visibility, respect and representation," they said.
"It is now a gift to have the opportunity, strength, courage and audacity to share with a city that once caused so much personal struggle.
"As a young person, WAG was one of the safest places where I felt accepted and celebrated."
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said it was fantastic to see the event coming to Warrnambool this summer.
"This is an important opportunity to come together to support and celebrate our fabulous LGBTIQA+ communities," she said.
The events are a collaboration between and supported by the Victorian Pride, Events and Activities Fund, WAG, The Dart and Marlin, SAFE in the South West, The Victorian Government and Midsumma.
EVENTS DETAILS:
Self creation launch party on November 25 with performers by Dandrogyny, Max Lawrence, Jandruze and Sparklez at The Dart and Marlin.
Performances by Dandrogyny and Jawbreakers DJs at The Dart and Marlin on February 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.