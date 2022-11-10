The Standard

Warrnambool mare Fortunate Kiss to drop back in class for $175,000 set weights race at Cranbourne

By Tim Auld
Updated November 11 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:19am
Trainer Daniel Bowman expects Fortunate Kiss to run a strong race at Cranbourne on Saturday.

TALENTED Warrnambool mare Fortunate Kiss gets her chance to register her third win when she drops back in class from group races to a $175,000 set weights race for fillies and mares at Cranbourne on Saturday.

