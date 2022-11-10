TALENTED Warrnambool mare Fortunate Kiss gets her chance to register her third win when she drops back in class from group races to a $175,000 set weights race for fillies and mares at Cranbourne on Saturday.
The Cranbourne meeting has metropolitan status as there are no races in Melbourne.
Trainer Daniel Bowman said Fortunate Kiss had been unlucky in her career and will appreciate the drop back in company.
"Fortunate Kiss is dropping a long way in class at Cranbourne on Saturday," Bowman told The Standard. "She's been so unlucky in feature group races. This is the easiest race she's run in for a long time. I'm expecting her to run well.
"Fortunate Kiss can be a bit tardy from the barriers if she jumps with them I think she'll be right in the finish. She's won two of her 15 starts but with a bit of luck she could have won four or five. She's been very frustrating for her owners. She's got plenty of ability but has found ways to get beat."
Top jockey Ben Melham, who rode Fortunate Kiss at her last start in the group two Tristarc Stakes has the ride at Cranbourne.
"Ben's a top jockey," Bowman said. "Fortunate Kiss can be a quirky horse to ride. It's a bonus that Ben has ridden her before. He's got a good understanding of her racing style."
Bookmakers rate Fortunate Kiss a $7.50 chance to win the 1400 metre contest.
Ken Elford, Lindsey Smith and Peter Chow are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners on Cranbourne's nine race program. Elford saddles up veteran sprinter Ashford Street while Smith accepted with Kissinger and Paul's Regret is Chow's representative. Melbourne Cup winning trainer Ciaron Maher has five runners on the program.
