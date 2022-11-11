Last-minute independent candidate James Purcell has drawn top position on the South West Coast ballot paper, while Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell got bottom spot.
The draw was randomly generated by computer on Friday afternoon after candidate nominations closed at midday.
The full order of candidates was:
Mr Purcell said he was happy to have drawn top spot.
Ms Britnell said she wasn't perturbed to be at the bottom of the ballot.
"I'm not unhappy with that at all," she said.
"I hope people understand the importance of how-to-vote cards."
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said she was "extremely happy" to be in the middle of the pack.
"I'm positioned among what I'd consider the independents, and my main opponents are at the bottom of the draw," she said.
"We can be happy with that if this sort of thing makes a difference."
The candidates will now frantically produce their how-to-vote cards before early voting opens on Monday November 14.
The Greens plan to preference Ms Altmann above Mr Purcell and Ms Gaston. Mr Purcell will put Ms Gaston above Ms Altmann and Ms Britnell, while Mr Doukas will ask his voters to put Mr Purcell second on the ballot.
Ms Gaston said she would preference the Greens second because of the importance of climate issues, followed by Mr Purcell and Ms Altmann, with Ms Britnell in last spot.
Meanwhile, Ms Altmann and Mr McCluskey have opted not to recommend preferences to their voters in a bid to emphasise their independent status.
Mr McCluskey took the opportunity to renew his call to overhaul the ballot draw system, which he said was prone to "donkey voting".
A donkey vote occurs when a voter simply numbers their ballot sequentially down the ballot paper, giving an advantage to the candidate at the top of the ticket.
Mr McCluskey said more needed to be done to "eliminate chance" in election results, citing the system in Tasmania, where ballot papers are randomly produced so that every candidate has a chance of being at the top of the paper.
He said modern printing technology made such a solution easy to implement, arguing it should be done at federal, state and local level.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
