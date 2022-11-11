The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Liberal, Greens and Labor candidates draw bottom spots on South West Coast election ballot

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 11 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate James Purcell has drawn top spot on the South West Coast election ballot, while Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell has taken bottom position.

Last-minute independent candidate James Purcell has drawn top position on the South West Coast ballot paper, while Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell got bottom spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.