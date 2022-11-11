Former Western Victoria MP James Purcell has taken an eleventh-hour plunge into the race for South West Coast.
The Moyne Shire councillor has stepped away from his council duties to run as an independent in the November 26 ballot.
Mr Purcell said he would be campaigning on "all the big issues" for the region, like roads and health.
"I'm big on seeing things built, so funding for infrastructure, hospitals, sporting clubs, and key local projects like The Lookout that have been ignored up until now," he said. "There's been support and pressure from the outside pushing me to run. They've said 'you're not there for party political reasons and you know how to get things done'."
Mr Purcell served a four-year term as an independent upper house MP for Western Victoria between 2014 and 2018. At the 2018 Victorian election he gave up his upper house position to run for South West Coast, but ran third behind Liberal Roma Britnell and Labor's Kylie Gaston.
During his upper house term Mr Purcell had the balance of power and used it to get funding for local projects, notably $7 million for the Reid Oval redevelopment.
He said his combination of experience and effectiveness set him apart from the other candidates.
"When I sat down and went through the people who were standing for South West Coast I thought I could do as well or better, and I could hit the ground running," he said. "I've already got the runs on the board, I know my way around parliament and wouldn't have to spend time getting settled."
Mr Purcell said he thought an independent who knew their way around parliament could be a much more effective South West Coast MP than an opposition Liberal member or first term Labor backbencher.
"While I might not have the balance of power like I did in the upper house, the government would never know when they might need me, so that gives you some influence," he said. "Just look at Suzanna Sheed in Shepparton, she hasn't had the balance of power but as an independent she has brought in an astounding amount of funding for the electorate."
He said he was bullish about his chances on November 26.
"I wouldn't do it if I didn't think I could win."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
