The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Former MP James Purcell running for South West Coast in Victorian election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former upper house MP James Purcell is running as an independent for South West Coast at the state election on November 26.

Former Western Victoria MP James Purcell has taken an eleventh-hour plunge into the race for South West Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.