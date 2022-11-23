'SHOCKING' examples of street harassment have fuelled a new short film by year 12 media student Millicent Lee.
The Warrnambool College student said she felt the need to bring the taboo topic to light.
"I think unfortunately it is accepted as normal and expected behaviour," she said.
"It was difficult working on it but it was also comforting to see how many other people had experienced something similar."
Millicent said it was important to give others a platform to share their stories. She put together survey questions, choosing six stories from the responses to share.
"Within about 24 hours of putting it online I got about 50 responses, which was quite a lot. I wasn't expecting that," she said.
"They came from such a diverse group of people, I didn't want to say this only happens to these people - it can happen to anyone."
Millicent said the incidents took place in the Warrnambool region and in Melbourne. "There were some really shocking ones," she said.
"The youngest result I had was from someone who was seven years old at the time of the incident and the oldest respondent at the time was 45."
"Most of them took place on public transport or on the street but there were also quite a few that happened in shops, cafes or restaurants."
She said many of the respondents, from 13 years old and up, including men, women and non-binary people, identified as being in minority groups.
Millicent said the stories were left unchanged and kept anonymous to give viewers the opportunity to put themselves in the person's shoes.
"I wanted it to be them telling their stories, not me telling it for them, so I didn't change any of the wording as I wanted it to be their voice," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.