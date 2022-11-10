THIRTY-FOUR young men farewelled the little community of Woolsthorpe in the name of duty more than a century ago.
In a parting gesture to the young diggers answering Britain's call to arms, the townsfolk gifted them each a wristlet watch, a memento of home to be worn with pride.
But it was a gift of time some would never live to enjoy.
With the prayers of family and friends for a safe return, they sailed to the Middle East, to Gallipoli and later the Western Front.
When peace finally came with the Great War armistice of November 11 in 1918, only 27 of Woolsthorpe's brave 34 returned.
For Corporal Robert William Davidson and privates Clarence Brown, John Gardiner, John Francis Latta, George Henry Moore, William Harris Richardson and Albert Roberts, time had run out.
Now, 104 years on, their names will be forever etched in history, thanks to the town's historical group.
In a Remembrance Day service on Friday, the community gathered for the unveiling of a new plaque detailing the stories of the lost Woolsthorpe Seven.
Among the crowd were Military Medal recipient Robert Davidson's great nephew and great niece, Leon and Linda Davidson. Like the Lattas and Richardsons, the Davidson family are still Woolsthorpe residents to this day.
Corporal Davidson died a hero on May 3, 1917 in the second battle of Bullecourt. In a strange twist of fate, however, his watch survived.
The eldest son and second of George and Mary Davidson's 11 children and the only redhead among them, Robert grew up on the family's Blair Athol dairy farm which Leon Davidson still farms today.
During renovations to a bedroom at the farmhouse about 30 years ago, Leon came across a piece of pine board inscribed with the names of Robert and his brothers.
Leon's grandfather Leopold was not quite 10 when big brother Robert, 23, enlisted in June 1915 with the 21st Battalion (2nd Reinforcement Group), giving his occupation as a motor mechanic.
Robert was not the first, or the last Davidson to enlist. Younger brother William was already serving at Gallipoli after being wounded at the Anzac landing. A third sibling, George, signed up in June 1918 but did not fight overseas.
The two youngest Davidson boys, Leopold and Adcree, both served in World War 2.
Robert sailed to Egypt and transferred to the 24th Battalion on August 30, 1915, the day they left Alexandria for Anzac. He managed to survive several months of fighting on Gallipoli unscathed but lost his watch during the Allies' December 20, 1915 evacuation.
According to a report in the Warrnambool Standard on May 12, 1916, Robert's mother Mary received a letter from the Defence Department that her son's watch had been picked up on the beach at Anzac by a midshipman.
Inscribed with the words "Presented to Private Robert Davidson, on leaving for the front, by the friends of Woolsthorpe, Victoria, Australia", the watch had found its way to England.
"It does seem strange that this watch, which was lost in the bustle of the memorable evacuation of Gallipoli, should turn up," the Standard reported.
Whether the watch was ultimately returned to Robert's parents is not known. According to some accounts, it came home to Woolsthorpe, only to be misplaced later.
Its whereabouts have been lost in the passage of time, however, a similar watch presented to Robert's younger brother George on his enlistment is understood to have been donated to the Australian War Memorial.
While William Davidson was shipped home after Gallipoli, Robert was sent to the Western Front where he was twice wounded at Pozieres in July and August of 1916.
Promoted to corporal in February 1917, he was killed less than three months later on May 3. Aged just 25, he was one of 7,500 Australian casualties of the bloody second battle of Bullecourt.
For his actions he was awarded the Military Medal, gazetted on July 9, 1917.
The citation reads: "For conspicuous gallantry in the assault on part of the Hindenburg Line in responding to an urgent call for a reinforcement for the Tramway cutting with 20 men and eventually covering the retirement from that point. Later while Sergeant Irving was leading a party to repel a bomb attack, he was wounded and Corporal Davidson then completed the dispersal of the enemy."
For his grieving parents, it must have been small comfort that their son died a hero.
George and Mary were notified by telegram in June 1917 that Robert had been missing since May 3, however, it was not until January 1918 that they received official confirmation of his death.
The little parcel of his effects that were later delivered to the family farm comprised only his wallet, a pair of bed socks, a belt, a hairbrush and a couple of receipts.
Nearly 11,000 Australians died in France with no known grave. Three of the Woolsthorpe Seven - Robert Davidson and privates John Gardiner and Albert Roberts - are commemorated on the Australian memorial wall at Villers Bretonneux. Beside Robert's name a photo and words of remembrance have been pinned, likely by a visiting relative.
Privates Clarence Brown and George Henry Moore are listed at Menin Gate, Ypres, in Belgium.
Private William Harris Richardson, who was killed in the closing weeks of the war is buried in France's Peronne Communal Cemetery, while the Haifa War Cemetery in Palestine is the final resting place for the unfortunate Light Horseman, Private John Francis Latta who died of appendicitis on November 12, 1918, a day after the armistice was signed.
The seven are also listed on the Woolsthorpe Honour Roll.
Yesterday's plaque unveiling brings to fruition an eight-year quest by the Woolsthorpe & District Historical Society to bring lasting recognition to the community's lost diggers.
Designed by society member, former resident and military historian James Affleck and crafted by BAMStone of Port Fairy, the plaque is mounted on a capping stone retrieved from a culvert on the Woolsthorpe-Hexham Road during Moyne Shire road maintenance.
Mr Affleck said the idea for the plaque was hatched during the November 2014 unveiling of the restored original World War 1 memorial by then Victorian Governor Alex Chernov.
"We wanted to give further credence to the seven Woolsthorpe men who paid the supreme sacrifice in that long ago war," he said.
Positioned in the Soldiers' Memorial Park which now commemorates those from the district who served in all wars and conflicts, the new plaque details the service of the seven World War 1 casualties; their units, where they fell and their place of burial or commemoration.
The historical society's youngest member, Harry Poynton, who, at 14 is just a few years younger than some of those who enlisted to fight, shared the honour of unveiling the plaque with Carmel Walker. Harry's great great-uncles Fred and George Poynton both served in World War 1.
The memorial park was created on land donated by the Lindsay family with the original war memorial first unveiled in 1921 by another young Woolsthorpe man, returned soldier Marshall Roy Johnson.
It must have been a bittersweet moment for Marshall, watched by the families of the absent seven young men with whom he had played as boys and fought alongside as soldiers.
