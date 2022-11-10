The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Detective chief: "If it looks too good to be true it usually is"

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 11 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven: "If it looks too good to be true it usually is."

Police detectives have repeated a warning to not click on unknown computer links which could lead to south-west residents becoming the victims of scams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.