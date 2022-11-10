Police detectives have repeated a warning to not click on unknown computer links which could lead to south-west residents becoming the victims of scams.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation units, said there had been cases during the past couple of years involving victims being scammed of their total superannuation savings - up to $800,000.
He said the most damaging of the scams involved scammers being able to access a victim's computer, changing details and passwords or redirecting payments.
The detective said remote access of elderly and vulnerable people's computers remained a major ongoing issue.
"We've had people who have reported losing all their superannuation, between $700,000 and $800,000," he said.
"There's been people who have been looking to make extra money, who have had a small result at the start but access has been gained to their computer and then their life savings have been threatened or stolen.
"The money goes offshore and we never get it back."
Detective Sergeant Raven said victims have included people who had paid deposits for farm machinery only to receive emails about bank accounts changing and then losing more than $100,000.
"We believe that victim clicked on a trojan link, then received an email about changed bank accounts which looks very similar to the legitimate email," he said.
The changed email scam resulted in Warrnambool's Emmanuel College being caught up in a $480,000 scam during 2018.
Other businesses have also been caught up in similar scams.
"There's been a lot of mums and dads, grandparents, having access to their computers compromised," he said.
"There's a lot of trojans and remote access which results in losses.
"Our advice is never click on unknown links, don't ever allow access to your computer, bank account details or passwords and if it looks too good to be true it usually is."
Detective Sergeant Raven said scams were reported to police every week by Warrnambool and district residents.
"We just want to remind people to take all care to protect themselves, because scammers have a range of ways to try and get access to your computer and once they're inside you are very vulnerable," he said.
Anyone who has been the victim of scammers is requested to report their situation to local police or scamwatch on www.scamwatch.gov.au
