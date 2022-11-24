The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Basalt Vineyard hopes to offer accommodation at Killarney site

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners of Basalt Vineyard have plans to expand. Picture by Anthony Brady

Basalt Vineyard in Killarney has plans to offer accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.