Basalt Vineyard hopes to offer accommodation at Killarney site

Basalt Vineyard in Killarney has plans to offer accommodation.
A planning application has been submitted to Moyne Shire Council outlining the proposal.
It outlines plans for group accommodation, along with works, alterations and additions to the existing dwelling and cellar door building.
"The proposed group accommodation comprises two, one-bedroom luxury accommodation units, proposed to be nestled within the vineyard to provide a unique overnight 'vine stay' experience," the application states.
"The accommodation units comprise architect designed, pre-manufactured buildings which are largely constructed off-site and craned into position.
"Each unit comprises a carefully considered studio style space, with a sitting area, fireplace, kitchen, dining table, storage areas, a double bed and shower and bathroom areas.
"A north facing deck is provided, partly covered by the gable roof.
"The accommodation units feature galvanised corrugated cladding,and feature hardwood details including the fascia and deck. Each unit comprises an area of approximately 46 square metres."
The accommodation would offer a "boutique and unique experience" at the vineyard.
"The proposal seeks to balance the removal of the existing vineyards to maximise the available area for agricultural use and provide a high end, one of a kind experience of being nestled within the vineyard.
"It is considered the provision of parking as proposed is an appropriate outcome given the tourist experience sought."
The proposal also outlines plans to expand the cellar door building to include an undercover verandah.
The vineyard owner also wants to extend its liquor licence to 11pm each Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
