Police hoping to locate missing youth

Police are requesting help from the public to locate missing teen Darcy.
The 15-year-old was last seen leaving his Ballarat East address around 7pm on Tuesday this week.
He is described as about 175cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long black hair.
Darcy was last seen wearing a black beanie, fluorescent orange hooded jumper, brown pants and brown work boots.
It is believed he may have travelled to the Portland or Warrnambool area using public transport.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Anyone with information on Darcy's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
