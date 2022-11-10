The Standard
Home/News/Local News

It is believed Darcy may have travelled to the Portland or Warrnambool area using public transport

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 11 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police hoping to locate missing youth

Police are requesting help from the public to locate missing teen Darcy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.