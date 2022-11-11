The Standard
Warrnambool saleyards letters to the editor: Opinion

November 11 2022 - 12:00pm
Angry letter-writers say the Warrnambool saleyards are much more than just a place to buy and sell cattle. They're a place for people to meet and talk through issues, especially during a tough 'once-in-a-century' pandemic. Warrnambool City Council made the controversial decision to close the saleyards in front of about 150 people at Monday's council meeting.

The announcement of the closure of the saleyards seems short-sighted and to think four people or one deciding vote can make a decision on such a vital cornerstone of the Warrnambool and district's economy.

