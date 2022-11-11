The announcement of the closure of the saleyards seems short-sighted and to think four people or one deciding vote can make a decision on such a vital cornerstone of the Warrnambool and district's economy.
The saleyards is not just an open and shut case of dealing in livestock, it is a release for a lot of hard-working people from the land who have their big day out come sale day.
It is the big shopping day to grab the groceries, to buy a new pair of boots, a frock or shirt (even from Cr Taylor's store), a day to look for a new car, tractor or lawnmower then fill the ute with fuel and take home a load of pet food and weed spray.
Most importantly, the saleyards is a meeting place of young and old to talk about day-to-day issues - personal and business - a place to vent. As a lot of farmers work alone, sale day is the day to have a chat, something to look forward to.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? LET US KNOW AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS ARTICLE
Millions are spent to attract the tourist dollar. This key piece of infrastructure - although outdated and in need of repair - brings a huge amount of cash to Warrnambool on a weekly basis.
Every day we read about mental health. Without knowing or directly being told, that is what the saleyards provide - a place for wellbeing, an institution for our workers from the land. Talking to like-minded people saves more lives than any doctor. Saving the saleyards will save lives.
Richard Conlan, Port Fairy
The Warrnambool City Council has voted against thousands of people coming to Warrnambool each year.
They have voted against millions of dollars being spent in Warrnambool each year.
They have also voted to turn their back on the rural and farming communities which surrounds the city of Warrnambool.
I am, of course, talking about their ludicrous decision to close the Warrnambool saleyards.
I went with interest to the council meeting on Monday night to hear the 'for and against' arguments of retaining or closing the saleyards. What a disappointment.
We had councillor Ben Blain put forward a motion to close the saleyards by June 30, 2023 and as forwarder of the motion was given by the chair, mayor Debbie Arnott, he had five minutes to put forward his case. Within a couple of minutes it was blatantly obvious he had no idea what he was talking about.
He continued for at least 15 minutes with mistruths and spin, with no interjection from the Cr Arnott. The chair was obviously on the same page as Cr Blain, only interjecting when someone from the gallery suggested his time was up or voiced disapproval at some of the mistruths he was spinning.
Cr Blain showed a total disrespect for the mayor, councillors and all those in attendance in the public gallery. We then had all other council members have their say in a timely manner, whether for or against closing the saleyards.
Every councillor who spoke mentioned the failure of previous councils to spend appropriate amounts of money to maintain and improve the saleyards.
This was their opportunity to right the wrongs of previous councils and spend the money needed to improve and maintain a great facility that is vital for the city of Warrnambool and surrounding areas. But no, they chose to close a saleyard and calf market that supports hundreds of farmers, businesses, stock agents, canteen operators, truck drivers, council staff and the list goes on.
You have to ask yourself: why? The only real reason presented to close the saleyards was it might run at a loss, but as those in favour of retaining the saleyards pointed out, any small drop in the bottom line was completely outweighed by the social and economic impact created by having the saleyards.
Councillors Richard Ziegler, Otha Akoch and Angie Paspiliaris are to be commended on the way they conducted themselves and their foresight in what the saleyards could be for future generations. Finally, we can assume councillors Arnott, Jelly, Blain and Taylor, in the future, will only vote for projects that return a profit. Then again, pigs might fly!
Colin Dumesny, Nirranda
I am writing to you to say that I am very, very upset and very bloody angry with everyone on the so-called Warrnambool City Council.
The Warrnambool saleyards are the very best saleyards around, it has been in Warrnambool for a very, very long time, and it has brought a lot of money into the Warrnambool area.
Plus the Warrnambool saleyards have also given a lot of money to the Warrnambool City Council for years - it has been doing that for bloody years - and way back then, the money the saleyards gave to Warrnambool City Council they would put that money back into the Warrnambool saleyards.
So where has all the money gone? That money was for you to put back into the saleyards to keep it up-to-date and fix anything that needed to be fixed.
That money was not for you to spend on anything else - it was for the Warrnambool saleyards.
Jennifer McDonald, Bushfield
Well done to Warrnambool councillors for their wise decision to end the liability of the saleyards.
They displayed a professional calmness despite many interruptions and deserve the thanks of those of us in attendance and all ratepayers.
Mayor Debbie Arnott, in the chair, did an excellent job.
Jim Doukas should leave the issue to Warrnambool residents and our elected representatives and work on his Moyne responsibilities.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.