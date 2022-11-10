A SPACE at Brauer College is being transformed into an art gallery to showcase the students' creative side.
The school is launching its inaugural exhibition at the temporarily named Foyer Art Gallery in the school's newly renovated reception building on Friday.
The works on display have been created by students across all year levels.
VCE studio arts teacher Chelsea Fox said it was "incredibly exciting" to open a gallery at the school.
"It's a great opportunity for our school to connect more closely with local artists and give our students the chance to display their work regularly," Ms Fox said.
The gallery includes students' visual communication design portfolios exploring "complex" themes from ocean pollution, identity and the LGBTQIA+ community, through to medieval folklore.
Works by the year 7-10 students on display include portrait paintings, lino prints, drawing and ceramics.
The official opening is being held from 6-8pm and is open for the public to attend.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.