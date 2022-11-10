A new bushtucker range has hit the city's shelves as part of a sweet deal scooped up by Worn Gundidj and Timboon Fine Ice Cream.
Wattleseed and Davidson plumb are the newest to join the artisan producer's ever-growing cache of flavours and are available at Swinton's IGA in Warrnambool.
Strawberry and peppermint gum will soon join them.
Confectioner and founder Tim Marwood said he wanted to put a spotlight on the "underrated" ingredients.
"We've found there's a trend globally in using spices and herbs in flavours," he said.
"Worn Gundidj approached us about two years ago and everything started to line-up in the last six months when we started to do some real flavour development. The timing has been quite good in terms of bringing these flavours to market.
"They're underrated in their ability to enhance dishes and work with products like icecream. Davidson plumb and wattleseed are certainly seen in more of the mainstream space in some menus.
"A little bit of work was involved in terms of getting the right grade of material and the right texture and flavour profile to make it work with our product, but in the end we ended up with a really high-quality product with great flavour characteristics.
"The guys at Worn Gundidj are excited about how it might be engaged in the marketplace and how people might pick it up."
Worn Gundidj bush food and volunteer coordinator Kaleb Collomotti said they'd already received a business offer from the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival and a further opportunity in Malaysia.
"What better idea to run bushfoods and icecream together as a collaboration and then put it on the market so everyone can have a taste?," he said.
"We did a few trial runs, it took us six months to get to where we are now. There was a lot of work which went into it and a lot of trial and error.
"It's exciting because we're a non-profit Aboriginal cooperative - this is our business model and all the proceeds from this will go back into our volunteer program and employment program.
"It's good that IGA have come onboard to support local products."
Dairy manager Kylie Nolan said she was excited to help get the word out.
"It's a unique product and it's made to perfection," she said.
"One of the perks of my job is I get to taste test them, they're top-quality and the enthusiasm is amazing. There's a big market for it and I can see it's going to big places."
