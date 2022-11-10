The Standard
Honouring the fallen on Remembrance Day

By Jenny McLaren
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 2:17pm
John Basarin in Gallipoli for an Anzac Day commemoration.

As Australians pause on Remembrance Day to honour those who fought and died for their country, it is to the once bloody battlefields of Gallipoli that we should turn for lessons of peace, according to one man with a unique perspective on the subject.

