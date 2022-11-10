Warrnambool has enough land supply to meet demand for the next 22 years, according to a new audit, but there is "virtually no blocks to buy" a developer says.
The Land Supply and Demand Assessment which was presented to council this week found there was enough land zoned residential in Warrnambool, but that doesn't mean there is enough titled land available.
Former mayor and developer Tony Herbert said the lack of development-ready land was a big problem which council and developers needed to work on together to solve.
"It's a significant problem and this report almost says 'everything is OK'," he said.
"We just wanted to try to work with the council and understand that if there is so much land available, why can't people in Warrnambool buy a block.
"There are virtually no blocks available to buy."
The new audit essentially concluded that there was no imbalance of supply and demand across Warrnambool.
"Why can't people coming into town buy a block?" Mr Herbert said.
He said council and the dozen or so developers needed to come together to make sure blocks were released in a timely manner at an affordable price.
"We've got a housing crisis. We've got people wanting to relocate to Warrnambool but they've got no where to live," Mr Herbert said.
"They can't buy a block, the housing market is so tight. The rental market is even tighter. There really is a problem somewhere."
A large parcel of land is set to be rezoned in the East of Aberline Road precinct, but approvals have been delayed.
Mr Herbert said land audits like the one just released by the council make the Victorian Planning Authority think Warrnambool doesn't need any more land and takes the "foot off the peddle". "That's what these reports can do. They can be quite damaging for future growth," he said.
"If you look at it on the surface, you think there's enough land for 25 years, probably more, but why can't people buy a block?"
Mr Herbert said developers and the council need to work together to understand the issue.
"The unavailability of the blocks of land is causing real problems in the housing market," he said.
"It's the titled land. It's the land that people can actually go and build a house on that is the problem.
"We need to delve deeper into the problem."
Mr Herbert said there was major demand for land, with sales of blocks three or four times normal over the past 18 months due to the pandemic.
Cr Ben Blain told Monday's council meeting that historic population growth meant the city grew 0.7 per cent - or 235 people - a year between 2016 and 2021.
As the pandemic drove people out of the city, residential development activity building approvals had risen by 51 per cent across Victoria over the past two years but in Melbourne over the same time building approvals only increased by three per cent.
Cr Blain said Warrnambool's building activity had significant growth with approvals increasing from 204 approvals in 2019-20 to 399 in 2020-21.
He said the report predicted three scenarios for Warrnambool with the city expected to grow between 0.9 per cent a year or as much as 1.4 per cent.
"But the one thing that the land supply report does really show is that there is land available," Cr Blain said.
"There is intent there to continue building in order to be able to house our population."
Cr Vicki Jellie said the council would have to monitor the supply of residential land across the city on an annual basis to ensure there was adequate provision of zoned residential land to meet the projected demand.
She said the demand over the past year or so had changed a lot.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
