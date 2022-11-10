More than 20 active members of the Hawkesdale CFA are about to add to their vehicle arsenal.
The brigade has received $52,634 for the purchase of a new field command vehicle.
Hawkesdale CFA captain Terry Nutting said the vehicle would be a valuable asset.
"It's a really good result for our brigade," Mr Nutting said.
"It will be another good piece of infrastructure to have. It will be a twin cab vehicle and will be used to travel around fire grounds and to do some roadside burning."
The funding has come from the state government's volunteer emergency services equipment program (VESEP), which has a pool of $494,574.
Member for Western Victoria, Gayle Tierney said the funding program provided volunteers equipment needed to effectively carry out their duties.
"The program is an important annual program providing a critical boost to local volunteer units to ensure they have the right gear to help others in an emergency," Ms Tierney said.
The brigade is hoping to get the new vehicle for this summer season.
