A $1 million funding boost for the Let's Talk Foundation would allow it to expand its innovative mental health program.
Co-founder John Parkinson said the "sky is the limit" for the foundation if it continues to receive support.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell announced the $1 million funding pledge this week.
She said the Liberals and Nationals were committed to providing real solutions that would support the mental health and well-being of all Victorians.
"I am thrilled that amazing organisations like Let's Talk, which does terrific work in raising awareness of mental illness across the state's south-west, will be better supported to continue leading the way towards better mental health outcomes for our communities," she said.
Opposition mental health spokeswoman Emma Kealy was aslo in Warrnambool for the announcement.
She said community mental health education programs and initiatives such as Let's Talk were key drivers of community resilience and played a significant role in improving overall mental health in towns, clubs, schools and organisations.
"Locals know their own communities best, and our commitment will empower locals to deliver targeted solutions that support community well-being at a grassroots level," she said.
"Across the state there are many fabulous mental health and well-being programs developed locally, using local people including those with lived experience.
"We know this model works, but government support for community education and support programs in this space has been lacking for many years under Labor.
"After the devastating impact of lockdowns and restrictions, these programs are needed more than ever, which is why a Liberals and Nationals Government will invest in our communities so they can continue to lead the way in supporting local people."
Mr Parkinson said the organisation was regularly approached by communities interested in having their program rolled out.
He said a $1 million cash injection would allow Let's Talk to be able to offer its programs in Southern Grampians and Glenelg shires.
That would be in addition to the Moyne, Corangamite and Warrnambool areas that benefit from the organisation's mental health program.
"We're all very excited," Mr Parkinson said.
"We've all worked very hard to get to where we are."
Mr Parkinson said the foundation had been keen to expand for the past four years.
"I think the sky's the limit," he said.
"We've always said we would love to see it as a national model."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
