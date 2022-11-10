The Standard

Western District Playing Area holds meeting to start consideration of future pennant changes

By Gerald Madden & George Draffen
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
A Western District Playing Area meeting was held at Koroit on Monday with the purpose of setting in motion a process and guidelines for consideration of future options that may see a change of format for the 2023-24 midweek and weekend pennant seasons.

