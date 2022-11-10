A Western District Playing Area meeting was held at Koroit on Monday with the purpose of setting in motion a process and guidelines for consideration of future options that may see a change of format for the 2023-24 midweek and weekend pennant seasons.
Each club president and delegate was in attendance, along with three West Coast Bowls Region board members. Another meeting will held at City Memorial on February 6 for a review of the current pennant season. Each club is requested to submit ideas in advance in writing for initial consideration of any rule change or changes to competition structure for next pennant season.
The semi finals of the WDPA ladies and men's 2022-23 pairs played out at City Memorial on Sunday with the eventual grand finalist of the ladies resulting in an all-City contest. The winners were Barbara Bibby and Jenny Moloney over runners-up Maureen Drennan and Dorothy Gleeson.
In the men's pairs, City's Kevin 'Skeeta' McMahon and Terang's Jamie Heffernan were one-shot winners over runners-up Dunkeld's Chris Burrell and Koroit's Damian Clifford.
The WDPA state ladies' over 60's singles heats were played at Port Fairy on Monday with the semi-finals to be conducted at the same venue on November 14. Fighting for a grand final spot are Port Fairy's Pamela Gibb versus Dennington's Polly Rabl and City Memorial pair Julie Dosser and Maureen Drennan.
The men's WDPA Over 60's singles heats were played at City on Monday, with Ivan Cross and Arthur Finch, and Gerald Madden and Kevin Johnson to face off in the semi finals at City from 9.15am Monday.
Port Fairy conducted the first rounds of its men's singles championships on Sunday with semi finalists Rob Mallett and Tom Englezos playing off, with the latter the victor. Brett Murray had a close encounter resulting in a one-shot win to Steve Gibb. The men's grand final will be played on Sunday, along with the first heats of the ladies singles championship.
Port Fairy's monthly fours were played on November 3, with the winners John Maher's team from Koroit with four wins and 21-shots up. Peter Meade's team from City also had four wins and 13 shots up.
City Memorial's men's and women's A-grade singles conclude on Friday, with the ladies' second semi-final starting from 8am between Casey Sheehan and Margaret Firth. The winner will play off in the grand final against Julie Dosser from 6pm. The men's grand final will see Neil Crisp and Leigh Johnson go head-to-head from 6pm.
The division one weekend pennant game between Dunkeld and Terang will be played on Friday at City from 5.30pm. This is due to a mutual arrangement between clubs and the consensus of the WDPA pennant committee.
Reigning division one premier Timboon Maroon made a return to form with a comprehensive win over previously unbeaten Port Fairy Gold. Timboon's Fiona Newey, Sandra Trigg, Barry Bowen and skip Geoff Bedggood had the biggest rink win of the round with an 18-shot victory. City Diamonds have moved clear on top of the ladder but second to sixth spot is separated by less than one game.
In division two, City Rubies are undefeated and along with Warrnambool Blue and Koroit Purple, have gained breathing space on the ladder between the chasing pack.
Division three has City Emeralds and City Zircon both unbeaten and effectively two games clear of the rest. Division four is topped by Port Fairy Blue.
Saturday's top division is still a close competition with powerhouses City Red and Warrnambool Gold both shaping as hard to beat. With seven other teams with realistic chances of finals, home ground advantages between these teams may be vital. Big matches this week include Warrnambool Blue (fifth) hosting Mortlake Blue (fourth), Dennington Jets (seventh) facing Timboon Gold (third) and Port Fairy Red (sixth) playing Warrnambool Gold (second).
In division two Timboon Maroon (sixth) play Warrnambool Green (fifth) while fourth-placed Mortlake White play top-side City White in matches which will have impact on ladder positions.
Division three saw the biggest rink win, with City Black's Don McLeod, Colin Hetherington, Gilmour Bates and Tom Arundell recording a 29-shot victory. Warrnambool White has emerged as the top division three side while the next eight sides all appear in contention.
Division four action this week pits third placed Dennington Titans against unbeaten top side Dunkeld White.
