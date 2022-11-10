Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas has taken leave from council duties to run as a 'right wing' independent candidate for South West Coast.
Mr Doukas said he was stepping up to offer voters someone "more right wing than the right candidates" in the race.
The two-time candidate said he'd been considering an election tilt for a while, but Warrnambool City Council's decision to close the local saleyards "tipped it over the edge".
"The way the council went about it - apart from the meeting being an absolute shambles - they didn't have good data for closing it," he said. "Even though it's a Warrnambool decision it affects the whole south-west. If I get in I'll be talking with farmers and agents to formulate a plan to keep the saleyards open."
Mr Doukas said he also planned to campaign on the dire state of south-west roads. "Dan Andrews has wasted so much money on the Melbourne big build, billions that could have easily fixed our roads," he said. "Roads are really the big issue here because everybody uses them."
He said Rural Roads Victoria was failing and it was "time we look at a different system" similar to the older Country Roads Board. "Seriously, somebody should be held accountable for the state of the highway between Allansford and Panmure, it's a disgrace," he said.
