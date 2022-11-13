BEN Druitt is on a mission to see the Tower Hill State Game Reserve's name changed to reflect its status as a tourist destination.
He set up the Review Tower Hill's State Game Reserve Status petition to see the 'game' part of the name changed to wildlife, which will be tabled in parliament in February.
Mr Druitt is hoping to collect 1000 signatures.
He said visitor numbers at Tower Hill were in the hundreds of thousands, while the number of game hunters shooting ducks was "very limited".
"I like to say it's a marketing misfire," he said.
He said the sign that reads Tower Hill State Game Reserve should be changed, as shooters rarely used the popular tourist icon.
"It's a great time to be thinking of this with the revamp project of the front entrance and the money being spent at Tower Hill," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The petition states Tower Hill was declared a State Game Reserve in 1961 through the collaborative efforts of the Field Naturalists Club of Victoria and the Victorian Field and Game Association.
In later years, thousands of school children re-vegetated the land under the guidance of the Fisheries and Wildlife Service and Parks Victoria.
"Tower Hill is a significant cultural icon in Victoria and the most valuable habitat we have," the petition reads.
"It is unacceptable the native wildlife which call Tower Hill 'home' should be considered 'game'.
"It is time to take the next step in recognising and protecting the values of Tower Hill by reviewing its status as a State Game Reserve and removing the word 'game' from the reserve's signage."
Friends of Tower Hill co-ordinator Ted Phillips agreed it was time the name was changed.
"We acknowledge the support the local game people have been in setting up the reserve but it's a new phase now, they stopped their assistance years ago," Mr Phillips said.
"There's lots of tourists and we think it's not appropriate anymore."
He said the group's long term goal was to turn the reserve into a national park.
Animal Justice Party Western Victoria member Andy Meddick supports the name change.
"It is relevant because it actually represents what the area is, it is a wildlife reserve, and that's what it should be," he said.
"People don't travel here for tourism to see people kill animals, they travel here to see the diversity of the wildlife and see the beautiful landscape.
Mr Meddick said he wanted to take it a step further to ban duck shooting, not just at Tower Hill, but across the state.
South West Coast candidate Jacinta Anderson said Tower Hill was traditionally a woman's gathering place.
"It's actually disrespectful for anyone to be doing anything without consulting the women first, like killing animals and bringing guns on to the reserve," she said.
"As a Warrnambool local, we're not in the 18th century anymore, killing an animal is not a sport, it's not acceptable anymore, go play cricket."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.